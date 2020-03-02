How to Write an Argumentative Essay: Step By Step Guide

Writing an essay that persuades the reader is not an easy task, for a writer should possess not only a clear thesis but also know how to present their reasoning and evidence. With our step by step guide, you will be able to study key elements of a good argumentative essay and know how to put them together to impress your instructor.

Get an idea of what to write about

The first step a student needs to take when assigned with an argumentative essay and no topic is to find a concept, a thought or a situation to write about. Ideas can come up from everywhere: in the news headlines, conversations in and out of the classroom or even during a vacation or a trip to relatives. The only thing needed at this point is having a notebook in the pocket to be able to take notes when an idea strikes your mind.

Gather references

Once an idea is chosen, you have to find evidence that will support, contradict and develop it. It is important to try to find as many references as possible at this stage so that you could select the most relevant out of them. If you see that you have trouble in choosing references or simply lack time for doing this step, you can turn to a custom essay writing service that’ll do this task for you. Such services can create a list of sources for you too, so you will not have to format it yourself.

Formulate a thesis

As you have read a lot of material on your idea, it’s time to form a core statement of your essay. It is one of the most important parts of writing as you will have to persuade your reader in this thought throughout an entire piece. That’s why it often becomes a problem for students. When you hear “Help write my essay” from your friends, it’s highly likely they cannot form a thesis statement.

You can write it in the question and answer form, state an opposite thought to a certain argument in your thesis, or present 2-3 main evidence points that you will present in your writing.

Outline your essay

After tailoring your thesis, the structure of your future essay should be made. Remember the tasks you have to do while writing: interest a reader with a topic, present a contradiction or a problem clearly, define its sides, choose yours, and convince a reader in your point of view in the way that readers will perceive by the end of the essay. Make sure to check whether all these points are included while structuring your piece of writing.

Create a strong introduction

To do this, you can start your writing with a hook: tell a joke or give a fact that will be appealing to the inner feelings of the one who will read an essay. It is important to remember who is a target audience of your text and know how to attract them, so it is your task to determine what approach will be suitable for your reader. Also, keep in mind that you are not debating any statement in this part of an essay. Therefore, be brief in presenting information here.

Write body paragraphs

An essay body should consist of 3 or more paragraphs with a single bit of evidence per paragraph to support your thesis. In this part of an argumentative essay, you have to explain to a reader why they should agree with your opinion. Gradually present your reasoning with pieces of evidence you have previously collected, do not rush to share everything you know in a few sentences. Let your writing be thorough and easy to understand.

Conclude the paper properly

In your conclusion, restate your introduction but don’t repeat the same words – briefly list your supporting pieces of evidence. This is your last chance to convince the reader in your point of view on the problem. Therefore, make it laconic and clear.

Read and revise

When you have finished your writing, read it from the beginning to an end and make sure it sounds the way you wanted. If some places look weak and need editing, it’s okay to do that at this stage. There is nothing wrong with editing the first draft. Moreover, it is necessary to do so to get a higher mark.

Proofread

Before proceeding to this step, it’s recommended to have a rest from the text you have created for a day or two. After that, get back to your essay and proofread it to make sure there are no typos or missing punctuation left there. Such mistakes affect the entire impression of your writing, hence it’s important to eliminate them before submitting the paper to a professor.

We hope that now the “please write my essay” question is not your problem anymore. Let us know whether our guide was useful for you and feel free to share it with your friends.