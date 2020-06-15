How To Choose The Right Kennel Size For Your Dog

Whether you’ve just gotten a brand new puppy or your dog has outgrown their old kennel, finding the right kennel to get the job done is not the easiest task (even if it looks that way on paper). There are quite a few considerations you’ll need to make while looking for a new kennel, and it’s often about much more than simply gauging on the aesthetics of a kennel to know if its right for your dog. To find the right kennel for your dog, you’ll need to do a little bit of preparation, so in this article, we provide some simple and handy pointers to give you a better idea of what to look for when shopping for a new kennel.

What kind of kennel is right for your dog?

If it’s the first time you’ve been looking for kennels for sale, you might be surprised at the sheer variety of kennels out there. And it’s not just about finding what’s cheapest, either – after all, a kennel that is too small can make a dog uncomfortable and kennel that is too big can make a dog feel unsafe. To get started, you should be taking some solid measurements – measure your dog while it’s standing with a tape measure from the nose to its tail. If you’re buying for a puppy, you don’t necessarily have to buy a puppy-sized kennel – instead, understand how big it will be as a fully grown dog and buy a kennel that is appropriately sized. If you have a smaller dog, such as a Jack Russell, Maltese or miniature poodle, you should be looking for something that is slightly larger to accommodate them – for this reason, look to go up a size. Even if you think you might have gone too big, you can make up for this by introducing a kennel mat into the space to take up some additional room.

Buying kennels for larger dogs

Medium-sized kennels are good for dog breeds like Bulldogs, Cocker Spaniels, and whippets, while large-sized kennels are more suited to Dalmatians, Border Collies, Samoyeds or Golden retrievers. if you are looking to get a kennel for a bigger breed of dog, consider going for a metal kennel, as bigger dogs can very easily and quickly destroy the plastic kennel or a soft-sided kennel that is suited to smaller breeds. If you’re considering getting an additional kennel – perhaps you already have a suitable kennel for your dog to sleep – as somewhere it can play, size matters a lot less. In these instances, bigger kennels allow your dog some more space to stretch out and are particularly good for limiting their movement when you don’t want them running around for some reason.

What kennel is right for your dog?

If you’re a bit stumped as to what kennel is right for your dog, there’s no need to get too worked up – going into a specialty pet store will give you the opportunity to discuss your options with a staff member who has a very good understanding of what is right for your particular breed of dog, and can also provide some suggestions you might not have yet considered.