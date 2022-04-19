How Can you Find Hackers on the Dark Web

Hackers and cyber attackers strive to use the latest technology and strategies to infiltrate organizational, corporate, and even personal networks, to obtain precious data, personal information, account numbers, passwords, and financial information.

Most of the time, these cybercriminals turn to the dark web to find out more about the most vulnerable systems, the latest hacking trends, and strategies to hack into said networks while remaining undetected.

The dark web can serve as a useful source of information for these attackers, and as such, every smart and responsible threat hunter should be using dark web monitoring tools to have a proactive approach to threat hunting and to tackle the cyber security challenges the dark web can pose to systems.

What do Hackers do?

As mentioned above, these cybercriminals aim to “hack into” poorly secured systems and networks to obtain precious company and personal data. A data breach can mean huge financial losses and a compromised reputation for most businesses, leaving companies trying to rebuild their credibility and online trust for years.

More specifically, hackers use various methods to obtain the information, without your knowledge or consent. They can use malware, and different phishing schemes, and may use several other strategies to get what they want.

Once they infiltrate a system, they will can:

Obtain passwords and usernames.

Obtain financial information and open new bank accounts and get new credit cards under your name.

Ruin your credit score.

Make different purchases

Get cash advances in your name

Abuse of personal information like security numbers

Request new PINs for your existing credit cards

Sell your info on the dark web for other cybercriminals.

Where can I Meet Hackers Online?

Proactive threat intelligence protocols and threat hunting start with knowing where hackers might gather online to talk about past and upcoming hijacks, their strategies, intent, approaches, and more.

Knowing where they discuss these things can give threat hunters the upper hand they need to keep their systems safe and secure. As such, here are five online places threat hunters might be able to find them.

1. Xss.is

This Russian-language forum was previously known as DaMaGeLaB. Launched in 2013, it soon became one of the most prominent sites until it was rebranded following the arrests of one of the site administrators. In 2018, the site was relaunched and is still among the most popular Russian forums where members discuss topics related to programming, hacking, technology, and more.

This site has been reported to be a hotbed for criminal activity, with the most popular case being that of Zachary Shames back in 2013. Generally, the forum is mostly geared toward younger people who are curious about the topics of hacking.

A popular community for crackers and hackers, people can find literally anything related to hacking, security, cyber threats, and more. The forum doesn’t let you just “log in,” as you need to find a registration key following a handful of “challenges.” As such, the forum aims to cater to the more seasoned crowds, who already know their way around the cybersphere.

This forum was launched back in 2015, with early content containing raid-encouraging links or video content of successfully carried out raids. It became popular for containing a lot of leaked info for entire databases and other high-profile leaks. A few petitions have been made to shut the site down, mostly because of its member’s criminal activities like Ice Poseidon’s swatting fiascos.

The site still remains very popular for discussing leaks and raiding topics with tutorials. It also has a marketplace for tools and goods trading.

This is a long-running hacking forum with a rich history dating back to 2005. Also a Russian forum, it mostly focuses on sharing system vulnerabilities, hacking purposes, exploits, and more. Like most of the other sites here, it also doubles as a marketplace for digital “goods” like malware.

Is it Possible to Hire Hackers?

In regards to hiring hackers on the dark web, chances are, there are platforms where you can find someone. However, you should know that taking advantage of these services can be regarded as criminal activity, meaning you may also have to face the severe consequences of a “job gone wrong.”

On the other hand, if you are looking for options on the regular web, you can see services for hiring professional hackers that might help you complete specific tasks. In these cases, the services are ethical with clearly stated conditions and terms on the website. These hackers may help with retrieving passwords or with taking down a blog or article that uses disinformation.

Taking all that into account, we can’t say that hacking, in some cases, can be a good thing. White hackers can also find different system vulnerabilities, actively helping corporations and organizations improve their systems.

As such, hacking can be ethical and/or unethical, depending on which aspects you are focusing on.

Why do hackers use the dark web?

As mentioned before, hackers use the dark web to learn more about the latest advances in cyber attack technology, to purchase information regarding system vulnerabilities, database information, and more. Hackers use the dark web to gather information that will help them execute their plans with more efficiency and success.

On the other hand, hackers may also use the dark web to offer their “services,” Mostly for black-hat attacks, these hackers can be hired to hijack well-secured systems to extract precious information.

Conclusion

As you can see, both hackers and the dark web have more to offer than it would meet the eye at first glance. White-hat hackers can actually offer a helping hand to corporations and organizations to improve their networks and security protocols, while the dark web can help threat hunters learn more about malicious activity.

With the right approach and the necessary knowledge, threat hunters can learn more about the intent of hackers, the technology they use, and the strategies they will try to implement in the future. This way, both organizations, and corporations can be more prepared for the future.