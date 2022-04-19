Best Virtual Data Room Software in the United States 2022

The global virtual data room market has shown very promising trends as the market is projected to hit $3.63 billion by 2026. Obviously, corporations and government agencies from all over the world incorporated virtual data rooms in their workflows, but North America leads the chart.

North America has been a major contributor to the VDR market’s overall growth as developed countries such as the United States and Canada have shown keen interest in tech innovations.

Virtual data rooms are not just an option for corporations or enterprises — they are equally effective for small businesses. Even professionals from all over the world are using data room software as their virtual workspace and data repositories.

So, if you are looking for some reliable virtual data room software options in the United States, here are some for you.

Top virtual data room providers in 2022

Virtual data rooms are essentially cloud-based virtual data storage facilities where businesses, corporations, government agencies, or professionals can store confidential or business documents.

Additionally, electronic data rooms are secure virtual workplaces with advanced features such as audio and video conferencing, collaboration tools, document management systems, and whatnot.

The virtual data room market is well-developed and very competitive. To help you make your choice of the best data room in the US, here are our top 5 picks.

1. Datasite

Datasite allows the users to set up their data room easily in no time and start uploading and sharing important documents without worrying about data security. Due to automated redaction and built-in AI, the virtual data room can cut the redaction time in half.

Moreover, the drop-n-drag option allows the user to upload files up to 50 GB easily. Also, the users can upload data through email tools such as Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, and other approved email systems.

Datasite virtual data room is available in 18 different languages and has 24/7/365 customer support services.

However, Datasite is just a web-based VDR software and supports apps for Android and iOS. Besides, the company doesn’t offer free trials.

2. Digify

Digify is basically a document security service that also serves as an online data room software allowing its users to store and share documents online. Digify is well-known for fundraising and due diligence. The users can upload more than one file from Dropbox, Google Drive, or computers.

What’s more, the users can also keep a complete track of their documents, such as who viewed, reshared, or forwarded the document. Moreover, the users can restrict file sharing with the help of access revoking options.

The access control feature allows the user to restrict the downloading, copying, or printing of any document. Advanced digital watermarking makes sure that the file is protected from copyright issues and screenshots.

Digify is a web-based software that also supports iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows. However, they don’t offer 24/7 customer support service, and the free trial period is also very short.

3. Firmex

Firmex online data room software is well-known for supporting complicated processes such as litigation, due diligence, and compliance. The data room allows users to upload files through drag-n-drop option and email.

The build-in redaction feature effectively improves the workflow while auto-indexing organizes everything in the right order. Other notable features include watermarking, which protects documents from being copied. Users can lock documents and restrict viewing, copying, downloading, or printing of any document.

Firmex supports iOS devices where users can easily view files and track document access through reporting tools.

Firmex has strong 24/7/365 customer support, but it is just a web-based data room that also supports iOS. They don’t offer a free trial either.

4. SecureDocs

You can literally set up SecureDocs’ VDR in just 10 minutes, and their user interface is super simple. You can easily store, share, or manage your important business documents. SecureDocs is reliable when it comes to data security because of its multiple security layers, such as:

Data encryption

Two-factor authentication

Permission-based user roles

Digital watermarking

Customizable NDAs

The data room management can keep track of all data room activities through audit trail reporting. The most notable feature of SecureDocs is their uptime which is 99.9%.

However, SecureDocs is a web-based software with no apps for iOS or Android.

5. iDeals

iDeals is arguably one of the best data room vendors in the market right now, and they have been rated highly by G2 and Capterra. iDeals data rooms are super easy to set up as it hardly takes 10-15 minutes to complete the deployment process.

You can simply upload files through the drag-n-drop feature, and iDeals supports more than 25 file formats with an automatic page numbering feature. Other notable features include two-factor authentication, audit trails, digital watermarks, audio, and video conferencing, etc. Users can restrict anyone from viewing, downloading, or printing any document.

iDeals data room software is available in 14 different languages and supports Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and Web-based deployment. They have 24/7/365 customer support service.

Final words

Data room services are shaping the future of data management and workforce collaboration. It is no surprise that the world’s most developed countries, such as the US, Canada, UK, etc., are deploying virtual data rooms to improve their organizational workflows and data management. It is time to reconsider if you aren’t using one for your business.

