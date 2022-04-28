Homemade Remedies to Reduce Hair Fall

Hair fall is a common problem that a majority of people face these days. There can be several reasons behind it such as poor lifestyle, unhealthy diet, lack of nutrients and vitamins in the body, genetic factors, stress, or hormonal changes during puberty or pregnancy.

It is good to note that hair fall is perfectly normal and nothing to really worry about. People lose between 50-100 strands per day which are replaced by new ones. However, if you feel that this has become an issue for you then there are home remedies available that help fights this condition.

Here are a few elements that if you include in your diet or make use of while applying a hair mask will prevent excessive loss of hair. Follow these steps with care to see a drastic change in your hair health.

Some useful herbs known to prevent excess hair loss include:

1) Burdock Root

The roots of the burdock plant have long been used by herbalists for treatment purposes due to their beneficial properties. Burdock is a natural diuretic and helps to flush toxins from the body of an individual. It also promotes blood circulation in the scalp of people suffering from hair loss problems.

Ingredients

A mixture of burdock root powder and castor oil can be made into a paste. This paste can then be applied to the scalp with massaging movements for at least 15 minutes daily. The effects of this treatment are long-lasting and will provide you with results within 2 weeks only.

2) Nettle Tea

Nettle tea is enriched with vitamins, calcium, iron, and potassium which helps fight hair loss problems like thinning of hair or excess hair fall. It also aids in proper blood circulation on the scalp and moisturizes dry skin on the head thus preventing any sort of infections caused due to excessive loss of hair or dirt getting accumulated on your head.

Ingredients

Use nettle tea/green tea and steam your hair with it. Boil water and steep a couple of bags of green tea in it for 10 minutes. Now pour the cooling liquid over your hair and scalp and wait for at least 20 minutes. Rinse off your hair using cold water to close the pores on the scalp and provide elasticity to them.

3) Ginseng

Ginseng has been used for centuries by herbalists to improve blood circulation in the body of people. If you suffer from thinning of hair then try out this remedy which includes ginseng to get back your lost crowning glory.

Ingredients

A ginseng mask can be made with the help of ginseng roots and honey. The mixture should be boiled in water in a pan and allowed to simmer for 20 minutes. Once the resulting solution is cooled down it can be used as a hair mask or may also be consumed orally in order to get rid of excessive hair fall.

4) Indian Gooseberry

Indian gooseberry is rich in vitamin C which prevents thinning of hair, breakage, split ends, etc. It also hydrates the scalp thus reducing the greasiness of your head resulting from the loss of natural oils produced by your body. Vitamin C accelerates the process of blood circulation on the scalp which ensures proper nourishment to your roots thus giving them the strength to stop shedding out any further.

Ingredients

A mask made of Indian Gooseberry is made up of mashed gooseberries which are mixed with milk, curd, and oil. Application of the mask to your head helps in the deep conditioning of hair follicles resulting in healthier roots that will stay put with a lesser tendency to fall out.

5) Hibiscus

The leaves of the hibiscus plant have been used for centuries by traditional systems in India to treat hair problems like baldness or thinning. It is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce irritation caused when an individual suffers from dandruff on his scalp, says https://info.nisim.com/. This herbal remedy can be made into a powerful hair mask once it is boiled in water together with Indian gooseberry powder or Brahmi powder. You can also add sandalwood to this mixture if you wish to enhance the effect of this mask even further.

Ingredients

A paste made out of hibiscus leaves should be applied to your scalp first and should be allowed to remain there for at least 15 minutes. The mixture effectively soaks up excess oil accumulated on your head due to excessive hair fall thus keeping your scalp clean and clear from dirt, dandruff, or other infections that may cause irritation. You can then rinse off with plain water.

6) Onion Juice

Onion juice is used for generations by people in various parts of the world including India for treating thinning of hair problems as well as hair loss issues which become evident only when one passes his 40s or 50s. Onion juice contains antibacterial properties rich in sulfur which not only treats hair problems like dandruff or fungus infections but also helps boost blood circulation on the scalp resulting in thicker and stronger roots pushing your hairs further up.

Ingredients

Take an onion, slice it vertically and extract fresh juice out of it. Apply this juice to your head with massaging strokes for 10-15 minutes every day before taking a bath. You should continue doing this daily until you see satisfactory results or can make use of another home remedy listed above that best suits your condition.

7) Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds have been used as a popular home remedy for centuries due to their beneficial effects on overall scalp and hair health. Fenugreek seeds are rich in zinc, iron, and vitamin C preventing the fall out of strands due to breakage or any other cause apart from completely stopping the process of thinning down hair. These seeds also improve blood circulation on the scalp and help in the proper nourishment of hair roots to ensure they don’t break or fall out easily.

Ingredients

Take a handful of fenugreek seeds and soak them overnight in warm milk. The next morning grind this mixture into a fine paste after adding two tablespoons of honey to it and consume it orally half an hour before breakfast. You may continue doing this twice daily for three months or more as per your requirement and tolerance levels for this remedy. Or you can also choose to grind them into a powder form and mix it with castor oil. Apply this paste on the scalp using gentle massaging movements for at least 15 minutes daily.

8) Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is also one of the best natural ingredients for treating various types of hair problems including dryness or excessive oiliness on existing strands. It works effectively toward improving blood circulation to prevent further damage caused by inflammation. It is a natural herb with medicinal properties known to treat various hair-related issues such as dandruff, weak strands, and excessive hair fall due to hormonal changes during puberty or pregnancy. It works by treating the root cause of each problem from within the body rather than just providing short-term solutions for temporary relief.

Ingredients

Take one tablespoon of aloe vera gel and one teaspoon of coconut oil. Mix them well to make a thick paste which you should then apply to your scalp with gentle massaging strokes. Leave it for about half an hour before rinsing off using cold water. You can do this daily until you notice significant change or improvement in your hair condition.

9) Rosemary

Rosemary is a natural herb with medicinal properties known to treat various types of hair-related issues including dandruff, split ends, greying of hair, and thinning strands. This herb has been used for generations by women from various parts of the world including European regions to treat various common hair-related issues such as dandruff or itchiness due to poor blood circulation on the head. It also works effectively in treating dry strands and stimulating hair growth by nourishing hair roots from within. This herb is also known to stop hair fall due to breakage or excessive dryness of the scalp. It contains key ingredients such as camphene, cineole, and borneol which have antimicrobial properties that fight infections on the scalp while protecting each strand of hair from free radical damage caused by pollution. The antioxidants present in rosemary also work like magic by fighting off fatigue for improved circulation throughout the head.

Ingredients

Take six cups of water and boil it on medium flame. When the water level reduces by half, add two tablespoons of fresh rosemary leaves into it along with one teaspoon of black pepper powder. Let this blend boil for another five minutes before turning off the stove and letting it cool down for about 10-15 minutes. Strain out the concoction into a bowl or bottle before using it as a final rinse after shampooing your hair daily until you see positive results on your head.

10) Lemon Juice

Use lemon juice for treating dry scalp conditions including dandruff, flaky scalp, and itchy scalp. Lemon juice is loaded with key ingredients such as citric acid that work like magic to treat these hair-related problems from within the body rather than just providing short-term relief. These properties help control cortisol levels in order to stop excessive hair fall triggered due to stress while clearing away bacteria on the scalp for a refreshed feel.

Ingredients

Apply lemon juice with a cotton ball on your scalp and let it sit for about 20-25 minutes before washing off with cold water. Use this remedy every other day until you notice a major improvement in your hair texture. Applying a fresh lemon mask on your scalp not only controls hair fall but also improves the health of your skin.

11) Curd

Curd is one of the best natural ingredients for treating scalp conditions including dryness, itchiness, dandruff problems, and excessive hair fall due to hormonal changes or lack of nutrients consumed with the diet plan. The lactic acid present in curd helps control cortisol levels which trigger breakage of strands while increasing collagen production for thicker strands which reduces frizzy ends on damaged hairs caused due to regular use of chemical-based products. It also contains key ingredients such as proteins that work like magic by strengthening each strand of hair from within for added volume and shine without causing any irritation at all.

12) Egg Mask

Egg mask is one of the most potent natural ingredients for treating all kinds of hair-related issues including dandruff, flaky scalp, and itchy scalp. It contains key ingredients such as protein, lecithin, and Vitamin A that work like magic by strengthening each strand of hair from within for improved volume while improving the overall health of the scalp. The antioxidants present in egg masks also fight free radical damage to improve shine while fighting fatigue due to lack of nutrients in the body thus triggering new cell growth.

Ingredients

Apply the egg white with a cotton ball from the mid-shaft to the ends of your hair before washing off with cold water after 15 minutes. You can also add a few drops of lemon juice to two tablespoons of olive oil and apply this mixture all over your scalp to stop hair fall due to breakage or lack of proper nourishment in the body.

There are many causes for hair loss, including some medical conditions, but most causes occur because there isn’t enough blood flow to the follicles or because hairs are damaged during their growing cycle. Lifestyle choices such as poor health, smoking cigarettes, poor diet, and drinking alcohol excessively all cause damage to the hair. Psychological stress can play a role in hair loss. With these easy-to-use homemade remedies, you can control hair fall quite easily without spending huge amounts of money.