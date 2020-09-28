Some of the biggest news in the world of online business comes from the official launch for the all in one software called GrooveFunnels. Online marketers all over the internet are getting ready to promote what could be one of the biggest launches of the year.

Many online businesses struggle to generate leads and make sales, and that’s what GrooveFunnels will help marketers out with the most. However, it’s capable of a whole lot more. Here’s the inside scoop about the GrooveFunnels launch and why it just might be one of the hottest online business software tools on the market.

GrooveFunnels Launch: The Grand Opening, Prizes, And Key Software Features

This online business software was created by Mike Filsaime, who is the CEO and co-founder of GrooveFunnels, and as stated in his video on YouTube, his goal is to hit 20 million dollars with this launch. With that goal, he also expects to pay out 10 million dollars to his affiliates and joint venture partners.

And if those types of numbers weren’t big enough of a reason to help get the word out about this software, GrooveFunnels will also be giving away many prizes to some of the top promoters. Here are the current top three prizes which can always be subject to change.

The first place affiliate will receive a 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 car. This car sells for around $60,000, so you can consider this a very nice prize for the person who refers the most accounts. For 2nd place, GrooveFunnels is giving away a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E. For 3rd place, GrooveFunnels is also giving away a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.

GrooveFunnels still isn’t done yet, as they will also be doing giveaways that include a 27 inch iMac Pro, Apple Pro, marketer cruise, and much more. Many online marketers have seen promoting this software as a no-brainer decision. However, let’s take a look at the software from the customers’ view.

How GrooveFunnels Will Help Online Business Owners

There’s a lot of hats to be worn by your average and everyday online marketer. GrooveFunnels helps this scenario by offering everything that you need in one spot. Not only is this convenient, but it’s also beneficial for the fact that you won’t need to use many different software tools.

Here are a couple of the major features that will come along with this sales funnel software.

GroovePages

This is one of the biggest features of the software, as it allows you to create landing pages, sales funnels, and even websites. This is perfect for someone who is just starting online, as they won’t need separate software for landing pages or sales funnels, and they even won’t need to purchase website hosting.

With a website, GrooveFunnels will allow you to demonstrate your expertise as well as write blog posts that reach the audience that you had in mind. Websites are always valuable for answering common questions that an audience keeps bringing up.

Aside from websites, GroovePages allows you to create landing pages and sales funnels for your marketing efforts. Landing pages are important for capturing leads, making sales, as well as accomplishing other tasks such as having visitors fill out application forms.

You can combine any number of landing pages to create sales funnels too. After all, sales funnels themselves have been one of the most popular topics when it comes to tech software and internet marketing overall.

If you’d like to learn more about this specific feature as well as many other important perks, you can check out this detailed GrooveFunnels article by IMNights. GrooveFunnels also has many more features that come along with this software, but here is one more important one.

GrooveSell

It makes perfect sense that after you set up your websites, landing pages, and sales funnels, that you’ll also need the ability to sell your products. This is possible, thanks to the feature called GrooveSell. What makes this feature so unique is that it is completely free for all users to use, and you don’t even have to spend any money on it.

GrooveSell is a robust shopping cart and affiliate program. Aside from being able to sell your products, you can also recruit affiliates and have them make sales for you. Lastly, GrooveSell will have many of the features that many of the high-powered shopping cart software tools have as well. You can integrate with many payment processors, you can offer trials and multiple types of payments, you can add order bumps, and even utilize cart abandonment.

Closing Details About The GrooveFunnels Launch

Here are the important details when it pertains to the launch of the GrooveFunnels software. This grand opening starts on October 6th and will end on October 18th. Keep in mind that these dates are always subject to change, but if you’re interested in promoting or purchasing this software, then it’s best to mark those dates on your calendar.

What makes this grand opening so important is that it will be the last time that GrooveFunnels allows the lifetime pricing for this sales funnel builder. After the last day of the launch, GrooveFunnels will move to the monthly pricing which consists of $99 per month, $199 per month, as well as $299 per month.

The buzz is beyond belief, and it’s for a good reason. So whether you’re purchasing or not, make sure that you take a look at the official GrooveFunnels grand opening launch set to happen on October 6th.