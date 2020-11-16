Get Flawless Teeth with the Use of Dental Veneers

Like any part of our body, there is no exemption to the human teeth from experiencing accidents. Unlike some other body parts, when our adult teeth are damaged, whether it gets cracked or broken, those remain permanent. What a relief to know that the damage, while sadly permanent, can still be fixed by a cover-up! And when we say a cover-up, we mean restoring your broken pearly white’s condition back to its normal appearance.

You may think this process is magic; it is not. In truth, dental veneers are one of the many dental procedures that not only address the improvement of the teeth’s appearance but their general health as well.

Dental Veneers

As Dentaleh explains, dental veneers are what we call the cover-up used to shield the damaged part of a broken tooth. You can liken this dental appliqué to a tiny case that is attached to the front of the tooth. They are customized to look natural and blend in with the rest of your teeth.

What are they made up of?

The materials mainly used to fabricate dental veneers are either porcelain or composite resin.

Tiny bits of hard fillers comprise veneers formed with the use of composite resin. Dental veneers of this kind are pliable and can be changed to a certain mold or shape required by the tooth’s composition.

Another type of material used for dental veneers is porcelain. The structure of a porcelain dental veneer is closest to the teeth’s natural form. It is also more durable as compared to the resin type.

The upside of getting dental veneers

Individuals with problematic teeth can profit from the use of dental veneers in the following ways:

Aesthetically alters the teeth’s exterior make them look undamaged and natural

Boosts a person’s self-confidence with an improved smile

Closes gaps or spaces between the teeth

Shields the tooth that is damaged (e.g. broken, chipped, or misshapen tooth)

Helps avert tooth stain

Strengthens weakened tooth

A quick and lasting way to whiten teeth

The downside of getting dental veneers

Dental veneers also have some letdowns, such as:

A badly damaged veneer is impossible to save

Enamel removal, which is a step in getting a veneer, can cause tooth discomfort when eating or drinking hot or cold food and drinks due to its increased sensitivity.

Failure to attach it to the tooth securely can cause it to be removed from its place

The possibility of its color perfectly matching your teeth’s original color

Veneers are susceptible to decay

Veneers that are properly cemented cannot be removed or undone

Two ways to apply your dental veneers

The process of applying dental veneers differs between the materials used.

“Direct method” is the course used with the application of composite resin dental veneers. The direct method is typically done in a single sitting. The quick steps to this procedure are:

Cleaning is initially done to the outer part of the tooth, followed by the removal of enamel (etching). Next, the resin veneer is fitted to the target tooth using a bonding component A special kind of light hovers over the veneer and the tooth, to keep the veneer glued in place securely.

“Indirect method” is the course done when covering a broken tooth with dental veneers with the use of porcelain material. The indirect method normally takes a longer time to finish. This is because the production of dental veneers happens separately in a dental lab. Here are the step-by-step instructions for this technique.

The dentist will get a mold of your teeth. Next, the teeth will undergo a process called filling wherein a few quantities of the teeth’s enamel is taken away. Then, another set of mold created from your teeth after the enamel removal. The molds are forwarded to a dental laboratory that will manufacture your porcelain dental veneers. The development of porcelain dental veneers usually takes up to three weeks. While waiting for the veneers, a provisional covering is placed over your tooth as a means of protection. When your dentist receives the porcelain veneers, the temporary ones are removed and replaced.

Caring for your dental veneers

Providing care for dental veneers is a breeze. Thorough cleansing of the teeth must be done by gentle brushing, flossing, and rinsing. By doing this, the health of your teeth and dental veneers is improved and the possibility of developing tooth decay is can be lessened.

Certain food and drinks can compromise the durability of your dental veneers. Try to skip food and drinks that can stain the veneers. Biting or chewing food that is hard should likewise be avoided.

Habits like nail-biting and using the teeth to open things should be stopped. Teeth grinding can damage the veneers’ softshells, so if you do this, especially in your sleep, a mouth guard will help protect your veneers.

The duration of a dental veneer’s durability is dependent on the type of material it is made up of and the way it is maintained. The right maintenance of dental veneers can extend their lifespan. Porcelain veneers can remain intact for up to a maximum of 20 years.

Not all people may be qualified for dental veneers. However, you can always seek a dental professional’s opinion about other alternatives that serve the same purpose as them.