Exploring Alternative Investments with Alexander Smith: Commodities, Real Assets, and Beyond

For decades, the 60/40 portfolio—60% equities, 40% bonds—was the gold standard. It delivered decent returns with manageable risk, or so the story went. But in 2022, that playbook broke down. For only the fourth time in history, both U.S. stocks and bonds posted negative annual returns.

Inflation, rate hikes, and geopolitical risk rewrote the rules. Suddenly, diversification through traditional channels looked fragile. Investors began asking: Where else can I go?

Enter: alternative investments.

Alternatives Are No Longer Just for the Ultra-Rich

Once the domain of hedge funds, Ivy League endowments, and billionaires, alternative assets are now more accessible than ever.

Platforms like Fundrise, Yieldstreet, and AngelList have lowered the drawbridge, letting individual investors explore assets like private real estate, pre-IPO equity, and even revenue-sharing loans. Meanwhile, ETFs tracking commodities, infrastructure, or farmland have exploded in volume.

Alexander Smith explains:

“Today’s investor isn’t just looking for alpha—they’re looking for insulation and diversification. Alternatives offer both, but only if you know where to look.”

Commodities Are Back – and Not Just Gold

Gold is often the headline act. And for good reason:

In 2023, central banks bought a record 1,136 tonnes of gold, signaling institutional distrust in fiat currencies. In 2024, they also bought 1,086 tons.

During inflationary periods, gold has historically returned over 10% annually, acting as a hedge against monetary debasement.

But gold is just the beginning.

Oil, copper, lithium, and uranium are essential for the energy transition, industrial growth, and defense. As supply chains splinter and resource nationalism rises, commodities are evolving from cyclical plays to strategic assets.

Take copper: The IEA projects demand will double by 2035 due to electrification. Yet permitting new mines takes over a decade. For investors, this means scarcity premiums could become structural.

Real Assets Provide Tangibility in an Intangible World

When paper wealth becomes unstable, tangible assets shine.

Real estate, infrastructure, and farmland offer intrinsic value, cash flow, and often inflation-linked returns. Blackstone’s Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT), despite redemption pressure, attracted over $30 billion in retail capital within its first few years.

Why? Because real assets behave differently:

Rental properties generate income regardless of stock market noise.

Toll roads and utility networks often have long-term contracts tied to inflation.

Timberland grows (literally), producing recurring harvestable value.

These assets act as ballast—steady, physical, and often overlooked.

Private Markets Offer Outsized Potential—with Hidden Risks

Private equity, venture capital, and hedge funds are no longer shadowy black boxes. But they still require sophistication.

These vehicles can deliver outsized gains. Consider:

Private equity has outperformed public equity by 2-4% annually over the past 15 years.

Hedge funds use strategies like long/short equity, global macro, or arbitrage to produce uncorrelated returns.

But the risks?

Illiquidity. Opaque valuations. High fees. And regulatory gray zones.

Alexander Smith warns:

“The promise of private markets is real – but so are the pitfalls. Know your blind spots before you leap.”

Even Art, Wine, and Digital Collectibles Have Entered the Arena

The definition of ‘alternative’ is expanding.

Fractional platforms now enable investors to purchase slices of fine art, rare whiskey, vintage cars, and blue-chip NFTs. While speculative, these assets offer potential in non-correlated markets, and some, such as art, have demonstrated resilience.

For example, the Artprice100 Index outperformed the S&P 500 in 2022, with fine art proving less volatile during inflationary drawdowns.

Is this the future of wealth preservation? Maybe not for all—but in a world where fiat is fragile and markets are manic, these assets reflect a growing desire for store-of-value innovation.

Strategy Is Everything – Access Doesn’t Equal Safety

With broader access comes greater responsibility. The complexity of alternatives demands that investors:

Understand fee structures, lock-up periods, and underlying risks

Use tools like Sharpe ratios, stress testing, and scenario modeling

Align investments with liquidity needs, time horizons, and tax strategies

Low-cost doesn’t mean low-risk. And yield doesn’t mean safety.

The explosion of fintech platforms has made alternatives easier to access, but not easier to master.

Final Take: Escape the Gravity of Traditional Markets

In a financial world dominated by debt, asset bubbles, and fragile fiat, alternative investments offer something rare: a different gravitational field.

Commodities give exposure to the real economy. Real assets provide cash flow and inflation protection. Private markets offer asymmetric upside. And even the most unconventional alternatives remind us: diversification isn’t just about returns—it’s about resilience.

As Alexander Smith puts it:

“True diversification means building a portfolio that doesn’t just survive volatility, but thrives on it.”

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or other professional advice. Alexander Smith is not a licensed financial advisor, and the views expressed are his own. Readers should conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor or investment professional before making any financial decisions. All investments carry risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results.