Electric Ocean Festivities Are Back at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando has announced a series of new summer 2021 events and attractions, operating from June to early September.

Highlighting the summer special events is the return of its award-winning program, Electric Ocean, which is included with the price of admission to the park.

Electric Ocean features an assortment of events, all kicking off after the sun goes down at the SeaWorld Orlando park. This summer’s programming includes returning favorites, as well as several new events designed for park guests old and young alike.

How busy is SeaWorld Orlando? Well, this is definitely one of the biggest attractions in the park’s calendar. Electric Ocean allows visitors to extend their stay in a new way immersed in a sea of light and music. Here is a closer look at the Electric Ocean programming.

SeaWorld Orlando Electric Ocean Highlights for Summer 2021 Season

Electric Current. This new feature for 2021 gives guests the opportunity to dance the early evening away. At Electric Current, guests can enjoy an early start to the festivities with a DJ at The Waterfront. There, an all-ages dance party takes place beneath the waves. Afterward, guests can enjoy the nightly dance party that happens at Club Sea Glow. Note: Electric Current is scheduled for days when Electric Ocean is offered.

Club Sea Glow. Continue the dance party at Club Sea Glow, which starts at 8 p.m. on event nights. Located at Bayside Stadium, a DJ will keep the music going until the fireworks finale. The stadium show features dancers and other high-energy acts designed to build energy and excitement as the day gives way to nighttime festivities.

Ignite. The theme park’s nightly fireworks display is the only full-length show in central Florida. Featuring fireworks in the sky and a beautiful fountain display, Ignite fills SeaWorld with bright colors. Guests are able to view the fireworks from multiple locations around the park’s large central lake, including Bayside Stadium, the Orca Encounter Pathway, and The Waterfront. The show starts at 10 p.m. on Electric Ocean show evenings.

Rescue Tails. This new feature for 2021 is an educational program that teaches guests about SeaWorld’s focus on animal care and animal rescue work. During the event, guests will have the chance to learn about many of the rescued animals housed at the park. Among the featured animals are birds of prey, primates, and reptiles. Guests will learn the stories about the unique rescue efforts and how SeaWorld Orlando cares for them today. The show operates during Electric Ocean dates on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Elmo Rocks. The music doesn’t stop during Electric Ocean. In this family-friendly show, Elmo and his friends save the day. Watch as Elmo and other familiar Sesame Street Muppets form their own rock n’ roll band after their favorite band cancels a scheduled appearance. Elmo Rocks features Elmo, along with Abby Cadabby, Bert, Cookie Monster, and Ernie as they audition for The Rockin’ Elmo Band. Watch these characters rehearse and enjoy the music and dancing. Audience participation is welcomed throughout the story, which culminates in an exciting rock concert for guests young and old alike. The show is available during Electric Ocean dates in the Nautilus Theater.

New Offerings Highlight SeaWorld Orlando Summer 2021

In addition to the new Electric Ocean features, guests at SeaWorld Orlando can also explore new food and dining offerings at the theme park. They include:

Altitude Burgers: This new burger bar features ground beef burgers, grilled chicken, pizzas, and beers on tap.

Edy’s Ice Cream Parlor: A new dining option to cool off after enjoying SeaWorld Orlando in the summer sun, Edy’s Ice Cream Parlor offers more than a dozen flavors for cones and dishes. The menu also features shakes (with the option to add shots of liquor) and sundaes.

Lakeside Grill: Mediterranean fare with a modern spin is offered at the all-new Lakeside Grill, featuring burgers, fish, kabobs, and sides to satisfy the appetites of adults and children.

Glacier Bar: A place to unwind, watch the latest sports on multiple big screens across the venue, and enjoy shaded comfort outdoors, the Glacier Bar, which opened in October, features a drink menu with beers, specialty drinks, daiquiris, and cocktails, along with quick bites including sliders, pizzas, and waffle fries.

Electric Ocean activities are free to guests who have a reservation. Please note: All guests with existing tickets, Fun Cards, or Annual Passes must make a reservation to visit.

Electric Ocean dates for 2021 include:

July 1-31

August 1-8, 13-15, 20-22, and 27-29

September 3-6

Enjoy All SeaWorld Orlando Offers

In addition to the Electric Ocean attractions, SeaWorld Orlando features a wide array of attractions and exhibits, including:

Ice Breaker: Anticipated to open in 2021, Ice Breaker features four forward and backward airtime launches, the steepest vertical drop of any Florida roller coaster (93 feet tall with a 100-degree angle), and multiple hills, twists, and turns. The Ice Breaker will be located across from Wild Arctic.

Seasonal Events and Concerts: Featured happenings in 2021 include two visits from Guy Harvey, noted marine artist and conservationist (June 19-20 and November 6-7), a craft beer festival (August 13 to September 12), SeaWorld Spooktacular (September 18 to October 31), Kids’ Weekend at SeaWorld (November 6-7) and SeaWorld Christmas Celebration (November 13 to January 2, 2022.

Exhibits: Enjoy the exhibits that allow guests to see and learn about marine animals, including Dolphin Cove, the Journey to Atlantis, Pacific Point Preserve & Feeding, and the Sea Lion & Otter Stadium.

And of course, you must be asking yourself how much are SeaWorld Orlando tickets? You can find out on the official SeaWorld site the most up-to-date rates.