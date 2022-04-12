Coping With Stress After An Accident With a Truck

The stress of being involved in a truck accident, even a minor one, cannot be underemphasized.

If you have been involved in a truck accident, the injuries suffered have likely been extensive. The complexity of such accidents and the legal implications are top reasons to hire a truck accident attorney.

Many people report significant mental anguish from car accidents. However, the mental anguish is exaggerated if the accident was highly impactful and highly violent, with serious injuries or even death.

If you consider a personal injury claim, you should know that you can get compensation for stress and anxiety.

Stress and anxiety fall under a broader category of pain and suffering. It is difficult to apportion a Dollar amount for damages to pain and suffering. Negotiations between lawyers and insurance companies or judgment calls made by juries generally determine the amount agreed upon or ordered.

Psychological damage can range from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to temporary depression.

What Kinds of Stress Can You Experience?

You may experience one or many of the following:

Shock

Guilt

Anger

Fear

Incredulity

Typically, you will get over the incident within a few days.

However, the stress response may give you flashbacks of how the accident happened. You may even “relive” the experience and hear the sounds of impact, brake screeching, and smashing glass.

If these symptoms do not wane after an extended period, or if you start suffering from PTSD symptoms, it is time to get professional help.

PTSD After a Car Accident

Strong feelings that refuse to fade over time and start affecting your daily life are signs of PTSD.

Symptoms include the following:

Nightmares

Feeling excessively concerned

Insomnia

A general feeling of uneasiness

Repeated flashbacks of the accident

Anxiousness related to driving or being a passenger

Irritability

Feelings of anger

PTSD Triggers

PTSD can be exacerbated by:

Lack of support and no discussion outlet after the accident

Pre accident depression

A close shave with death

Previously first responder exposure to traumatic events

Exposure to seeing serious horrific injuries

Prior traumatic events such as an accident, a national disaster, or physical abuse

How to Minimize PTSD

Do the following to minimize your PTSD:

Talk to Friends and Family

Talk to your family and friends about the accident.

Explain in detail what you saw, heard, and felt during and after the incident.

Talking is therapeutic and can be enough to clear the issue psychologically.

Exercise

Physical activity has enormous psychological and health benefits.

Do exercise daily. Start walking if you haven’t been exercising.

Make an Appointment to See Your Doctor

If you have any of the symptoms outlined above, see your doctor.

Your doctor could refer you to a specialist if they consider this necessary or prescribe medication.

In Conclusion

You can expect to feel anxious after being in a car accident. However, this should wane progressively after a few weeks.

If you still feel anxious and have lost control of your emotions, you need to take action.

See a professional therapist who can help you work through the issues.