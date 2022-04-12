Coping With Stress After An Accident With a Truck

The stress of being involved in a truck accident, even a minor one, cannot be underemphasized.
If you have been involved in a truck accident, the injuries suffered have likely been extensive. The complexity of such accidents and the legal implications are top reasons to hire a truck accident attorney.
Many people report significant mental anguish from car accidents. However, the mental anguish is exaggerated if the accident was highly impactful and highly violent, with serious injuries or even death.
If you consider a personal injury claim, you should know that you can get compensation for stress and anxiety.
Stress and anxiety fall under a broader category of pain and suffering. It is difficult to apportion a Dollar amount for damages to pain and suffering. Negotiations between lawyers and insurance companies or judgment calls made by juries generally determine the amount agreed upon or ordered.
Psychological damage can range from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to temporary depression.
What Kinds of Stress Can You Experience?
You may experience one or many of the following:
- Shock
- Guilt
- Anger
- Fear
- Incredulity
Typically, you will get over the incident within a few days.
However, the stress response may give you flashbacks of how the accident happened. You may even “relive” the experience and hear the sounds of impact, brake screeching, and smashing glass.
If these symptoms do not wane after an extended period, or if you start suffering from PTSD symptoms, it is time to get professional help.
PTSD After a Car Accident
Strong feelings that refuse to fade over time and start affecting your daily life are signs of PTSD.
Symptoms include the following:
- Nightmares
- Feeling excessively concerned
- Insomnia
- A general feeling of uneasiness
- Repeated flashbacks of the accident
- Anxiousness related to driving or being a passenger
- Irritability
- Feelings of anger
PTSD Triggers
PTSD can be exacerbated by:
- Lack of support and no discussion outlet after the accident
- Pre accident depression
- A close shave with death
- Previously first responder exposure to traumatic events
- Exposure to seeing serious horrific injuries
- Prior traumatic events such as an accident, a national disaster, or physical abuse
How to Minimize PTSD
Do the following to minimize your PTSD:
Talk to Friends and Family
Talk to your family and friends about the accident.
Explain in detail what you saw, heard, and felt during and after the incident.
Talking is therapeutic and can be enough to clear the issue psychologically.
Exercise
Physical activity has enormous psychological and health benefits.
Do exercise daily. Start walking if you haven’t been exercising.
Make an Appointment to See Your Doctor
If you have any of the symptoms outlined above, see your doctor.
Your doctor could refer you to a specialist if they consider this necessary or prescribe medication.
In Conclusion
You can expect to feel anxious after being in a car accident. However, this should wane progressively after a few weeks.
If you still feel anxious and have lost control of your emotions, you need to take action.
See a professional therapist who can help you work through the issues.