Business Planning Do's and Don'ts According to the Experts

Running a business successfully is no easy task. There are many factors to consider when you have a product or service to sell. Whether it’s the right time, the right location, or if there is a market for your idea or service, these questions can bring on a whole list of important decisions. This is what we call business planning.

What Exactly Is Business Planning?

Business planning is the process of determining what your business is going to look like and how it can be successful. It does not have to be an extensive document that takes months to create, but instead should help you make critical, well-informed decisions about your company’s foundation. The process of mapping out a business plan can be long and difficult. It involves many steps, but a successful business owner knows to take time and consider all the details before moving forward. Business plans are also used for applications for loans, grants, investors, or whatever kind of capital you may need to start your idea of right. No matter what kind of business you have in mind, it’s essential that you get started on your planning process early so that there is plenty of time for revisions along the way. There are also business plan services you can use to help you put your plan together, so there are no excuses for not getting started. It’s not only important to have a business plan in place, it’s required for some types of businesses. If you are looking for financing or grants, your application will likely require one. This is why many entrepreneurs get started on their plans before they even launch—so that when the time comes to apply for financing or grants, they can do so right away.

The Business Planning Process

Before you begin writing your business plans, you have to have a clear vision of what you want your company to look like in the future. This means thinking about all aspects of running a successful business, including advertising strategies, legal concerns, and more. Here are the basic steps of developing a business plan.

1. Set goals and milestones

First, you need to set your main goal for your business. This may be getting out of debt or expanding into other areas. You can’t just move forward until you know what you’re moving forward towards, so having a clear vision is an important first step. Create some smaller goals within that larger mission statement to give yourself concrete benchmarks to work toward along the way. If your company is already up and running, consider whether there are other ways you would like it to grow or develop in the future. Think about all kinds of possibilities so that no opportunities are missed while planning your path forward. Setting goals for your company is essential because it encourages you to stay on track and pursue specific ideas for growing your business. The last thing you want is for your future plans to get derailed by problems that don’t have anything to do with the direction of your company.

2. Research other businesses in your industry

Next, take a look around at the competition. Pay attention to what they are doing and how they are doing it. You will then want to research your target market – who is buying your product or service? Why do they need it? How much money do they have to spend on your type of business? Learning as much as you can about those you plan to sell to will help ensure that you aren’t leaving any potential customers behind. It will also help you determine whether now is the right time for this venture. Industry trends change often, so by researching other companies in your field, as well as those who buy from them, you’ll be able to see which direction you need to take going forward. Make sure that you plan to take your own business in a direction that will continue to succeed, not one that will fail because it’s already on the way out.

3. Don’t neglect the numbers

The next step is to calculate your startup costs, that is, what it will take for you to get your business up and running. Determine exactly how much money you need to start your business. Don’t forget that in order to get financing, you’ll need to include detailed financials in your plan. If you are able to provide lenders with a detailed projected income statement (including costs and estimated profits), it gives them an idea of what your business will look like in the future, helping them determine whether they want to get involved. Financial projections also give potential investors an idea of whether this is a worthwhile investment opportunity for them, so be sure that yours are accurate and easy to understand. Many people make the mistake of thinking that only large businesses need to be concerned with numbers, but if you are serious about getting financing or grants, it is important for you to include financial projections in your plan.

4. Don’t forget the legalities

You’ll also need to include in your business plan any legal issues that may affect your company. For example, if your company will be paying people, you need to include details about how much money is being paid and when those payments will be made. This way, you won’t end up in a situation where someone is expecting a check, and they don’t get one because the funds weren’t available at that time. You’ll also want to make sure your business plan includes any pending legal issues going on with the product or service you are selling. Even if everything seems fine now, you don’t know what could potentially happen in the future, so it’s essential to think ahead about all aspects of running a successful business, including advertising strategies, financials, and your legal standing in your community.

Remember that a business plan is a living document. It isn’t something you create and then set aside – it should be constantly evolving as your business changes and grows. If you are an entrepreneur, creating a business plan is one of the most important things you can do, so get right to it!