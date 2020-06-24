Best Practices for File Organization and Maintenance

It’s easy to fall into the trap of continually saving files to your desktop or hard drive. Before you know it, your computer is an unorganized mess of data with no rhyme or reason as to where anything is stored. To keep your computer organized and running smoothly, it’s crucial to create and follow a document management system. Following a comprehensive, organized file system will help you find the files you need quickly, and make decluttering your hard drive much more efficient.

Keep Your Computer Up to Date

Putting off computer updates and optimization can pose a threat to your files. If you don’t stay on top of consistently updating your computer, when you finally decide to run a disk cleanup, not only will the process be time-consuming, but it can also freeze up and damage or erase your important files. Ensure your files stay safe, maintain a proper schedule of when you update and optimize your drivers.

Save Files to an External Hard Drive

It’s a good idea to consider storing them on an external hard drive for important and sensitive files you may not always need. This will keep them protected and out of the way, while also freeing up space within your internal hard drive.

Using cloud storage is another way to protect important files that may not be as sensitive as ones you would store within a private external hard drive. Doing this and following a few additional data recoveries and computer backup tips will help to keep your data safe.

Keep Track of File Names and Location

Keeping track of your file names and locations is the first step and ultimate goal of all file organization. Knowing where our files are will significantly increase your productivity and make your time on the computer far less stressful. To do this, it all comes down to keeping exact file names and creating folders that indicate what will be inside.

Delete Old Files and Programs

Deleting old files and programs you don’t use will significantly reduce the amount of clutter you have to browse through to find the files or applications you are looking for. This will also help keep your computer running smoothly and quickly, as saving lots of unnecessary programs and data can slow down your computer’s performance.

Use Default File Locations

It’s best to keep the downloaded files in the default installation folders when downloading new computer applications. Trying to change the location will lead to unnecessary confusion down the road if you ever need to find the program or uninstall it.

Have One Place for All Documents

When creating your folders, it’s a good idea to organize every folder for what type of file is within it and then make sub-folders to find specific files. Keeping all your documents in one folder, photos in another, and so on will significantly reduce the amount of time you spend searching for a file.

Create a Clear Hierarchy of Folders

Subfolders can be the key to success when working on your file organization. By making a line of folders leading to relevant documents, you will have a clear and logical path that brings you to any file you need to find. Keeping the names detailed and direct and making as many subfolders as necessary will keep all of your files neat and easy to access.

Choose a Filing System that Works for You

When setting up your filing organization, choosing a system that works best for you is the best way to do this. You may want to organize your files by date or by the project. You could also organize your files by topic, work, or school. The possibilities are endless.

You know what files you have, and no one knows what to do to help you remember where things are. The important thing is to lay them out into organized categories. Doing this will help in optimizing your efficiency of finding your files when you need them.

Productivity Starts with Organization

To make the most of your computer and keep it running smoothly, getting your files in order and keeping your computer up to date are vital components to an efficient computer system. Using these tips, you can optimize your computer’s performance and improve your overall computer experience. The longer you put it off, the harder it will be to get done. It’s crucial to start today and to stay on top of it, the reward will be worth it in the long run.