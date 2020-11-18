Be Sure To Include These Features When You Order Your New Car

When ordering your new car, you have to consider several factors. Your new car should fulfill your needs, wants, and lifestyle. The considerations should be safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and adaptive headlights. Other features are for convenience purposes, making driving easier, and enhancing safety, such as automatic emergency braking and forward-collision warning. A car dealership in Dayton Ohio presents cars with an array of acronyms and jargon illustrating options, accessories, and features to choose from. Car buyers are tempted to pick one with all the features but are restricted by the costs. Ensure that you get your money’s worth by picking a new car with the following features.

Safety

A new car should have top-notch safety features. Apart from safety ratings, you also need to consider installed safety features in the car. You should know and understand how the safety features function to make the right decision. The following are five key safety features you should look for in a new car.

Airbags

Airbags in a car should deploy upon impact and shield the passengers and driver from impact points such as the dash, steering wheel, and the car’s sides. It is rare to find a car without airbags, but check to make sure they were not recalled. Also, there should be a safety feature to turn the airbags off when a child is in the front seat; they can be dangerous when sitting in the front.

Electronic Stability Control

All the cars manufactured after 2012 contain electronic stability control. These safety features use sensors to avert skidding or sliding. The sensors detect sideways motion, wheel speed, steering rotation, and angle. Whenever the car veers off the driver’s anticipated path, the safety system applies brakes to the wheels to help the driver recover stability. This safety feature has different names depending on the car manufacturer, but they all function in the same way.

Anti Lock Brakes

Anti Lock brakes are used to prevent the locking of wheels when the brakes are suddenly hit. Locked wheels can lead to the car spinning when on a slippery surface, making it difficult to steer. An antilock brakes system uses sensors on every wheel for pulsing the braking system on all the wheels upon the occurrence of hard braking to avoid locking the wheels. The safety feature assists you to stay in control, especially when you have to brake hard.

Traction Control

Traction control is an electronic system that applies spinning limits on wheels when you accelerate. This means that when driving in slippery or wet conditions, the wheels will attain maximum traction. Traction control systems work hand in hand with antilock brake systems to apply brakes when the wheel starts spinning too fast, preventing skidding through the diversion of power to opposite wheels.

Adaptive Headlights

Headlights help a driver have a better view when the sunsets. Adaptive headlights assist in making visibility a notch higher. The systems function by monitoring the car’s elevation and illuminating the road while also minimizing glare to oncoming drivers. Adaptive headlights are an essential safety feature as they make you visible to other drivers and improve your visibility at night.

Automatic High Beams

The system turns on the high beams automatically when there are no vehicles ahead or oncoming traffic. It switches to low when traffic appears to avoid blinding other drivers. This safety feature encourages greater utilization of high beams, making driving safer.

Rear-Cross Traffic Warning

When you are reversing your car, the system will notify you of another vehicle or object in the car’s path. These are the objects or vehicles outside the rear camera range, which could be approaching your path.

Convenience Features

Auto-Dimming Mirrors

These mirrors prevent driver disturbance from bights appearing in the rearview mirror. The mirror detects light from a car’s headlights behind your car, cast on your mirror. Upon detection of the light, the mirror darkens automatically, preventing distracting the driver through the glare. This feature is useful when the driver behind you has employed bright lights on their vehicle.

360-degree Camera Systems

The systems use cameras in the car, located in the grill, mostly below the side mirrors or rearview mirror. They provide the drivers with a bird’s eye view of their vehicle, as they would see it when looking at it from above. This enables them to spot objects or children around the car, mostly when backing up, making it easier to park the car.

Keyless Entry

This feature enables the car to sense a nearby fob without the driver’s need to press buttons on the fob. It is convenient to lock or unlock a car without looking for the keys or first putting down a child, shopping bags, and boxes on the ground. Some cars have systems that automatically unlock the door when they sense the key nearby, while others need the driver to touch a button on the driver’s door handle. More advanced systems can unlock and raise the trunk or tailgate by sensing the presence of the fob.

Multi-Zone Climate Systems

The multi-zone climate system enables passengers and drivers to set the temperature according to their climate zone. Some car models have the feature in the rear-seat to allow passengers to set their climate controls. This greatly helps make family traveling fun by taking the stress out.

Head-Up Display

A head-up display relays information such as navigation information, current speed, or audio selection on the windscreen in front of the driver. Advanced systems allow the driver to adjust their displays through buttons on the steering wheel to ensure they focus on the road.

Heated Steering Wheel and Seats

The two components have direct contact with the driver or passenger. When the weather is cold, the occupants get warmth from the system faster than the car’s system heating the interior of the car.

Power Seats

If you are buying a family, which will be driven by different drivers, then you need to look for this feature in your new car. Power seats enable the driver to set a comfortable driving position, difficult to achieve with manual seats. Besides, the driver’s seatback has movable cushions that can be adjusted to support the driver’s lumbar region or the lower back. Some cushions adjust in all directions making long-distance driving less tiring.

Wi-Fi Hotspot

Wi-Fi hotspots are mostly incorporated into telematics systems to provide Wi-Fi in the vehicle, limiting cellular data plans. Most of the time, there are no charges for the introductory period for a hotspot service; however, you will be required to pay a monthly subscription after that. Some services provide unlimited data for a standard fee, which is less expensive than the same package from a wireless phone carrier.

Wireless Charging Pad

The wireless pads employ the induction process to charge a phone without connecting to a USB outlet directly. New smartphone models accept this type of charging, but others require a special case. This type of wireless charging is beneficial as it keeps the phone out of sight but still charging, presenting less temptation for the driver to use it when driving. In conclusion, before you order your new car, visit a car dealership in Dayton Ohio, and assess the features listed. Remember that the many special features in a car, the more it will affect the vehicle’s cost. Therefore, choose features that you feel are most important to you.