Androsky Lugo Designs the Future of Architecture

Androsky Lugo, the CEO of Framing Futures Architectural Firm (FFAF) in Southern California, has served as a founding partner of the company since its inception in 2019. As a founding partner, Lugo is responsible for the day-to-day workflow and design processes associated with the large number of ongoing projects that the firm is currently working on at any given moment.

Using skills rooted in the fundamentals of modern architectural engineering, he collaborates with the executive team of board members in order to introduce new skilled architects to the task of planning, organizing, and designing cutting-edge commercial and public structures for clients.

Androsky Lugo spent more than a decade as a Senior Architect for a variety of prestigious companies, including Parkins and Rhodon in New York and Fentrell Architects in San Francisco, before becoming a founding partner of FFAF. Prior to joining Macaby and Roy in 2009, Lugo worked for the company for five years as a Senior Architectural Design Strategist before being promoted to Senior Architect the following year. The next year, after completing an internship with the firm, Lugo went on to hold the prestigious position of Project Architect for a company in Albany, New York, that was founded by his own father in 1990. In the years before officially joining his father’s company in 2002, Lugo worked in a variety of roles, including a brief stint as a business consultant for a small business development agency in New York City.

Lugo received his Bachelor of Business degree from the University of Pennsylvania, but then changed his career aspirations and transferred to Cornell University, where he earned his Master of Architecture degree in 2007. He graduated with honors from the program in 2002 and went on to get further certifications in Building Science and Technology, as well as Environmental Systems, in the following years. Lugo returned to Cornell University in 2003 for a second time, this time to pursue his study in environmentally friendly construction and design practices.

Over the span of his two-decade architectural career, Androsky Lugo has had opportunities to work on a number of prominent, top-level architectural projects. A project he completed in 2012, in collaboration with the San Francisco Historic Buildings Committee, included planning and designing restorations for various public agency buildings. In 2015, the Hagman’s Group of New York City commissioned Lugo to build the world’s first structure made entirely of sustainable and recycled materials. That project was completed in 2016. When he was employed with Parkins and Rhodon, Lugo was in charge of the design of a complete retail complex, assisted in the creation of designs for a multi-story place of worship, and collaborated with the local urban planning team to provide affordable housing for the underprivileged sector.

Despite the fact that architectural design has always been at the core of Androsky Lugo’s professional life, his major focus over the last decade has been on environmental conservation through sustainable architecture design. He is regarded as a person of influence in a variety of groups as a result of his ability to create architectural designs that are environmentally friendly. As a result of Androsky Lugo’s efforts, a new understanding of the need for safeguarding natural ecosystems and water systems, as well as the importance of designing structures that fluidly flow with and cooperate with nature, has emerged. As Lugo puts it, “The future of architecture must be in lockstep with the need to preserve and protect the environment on which it stands.”

In addition to his commitment to sustainable architecture, Androsky Lugo donates his time and expertise to a variety of charitable organizations as much as possible. This long list includes Habitat for Humanity, Homes for Veterans, and The Make It Right at Home Foundation. It was in 2015 that Lugo founded the Architecture and Earth Awareness Foundation, which is dedicated to increasing public awareness of the relevance of environmentally friendly initiatives in the construction sector among architects, construction businesses, and structural engineers. To date, the Architecture and Earth Awareness Foundation has assisted in the dissemination of sustainable concepts to more than 400 large-scale construction projects across the world. Lugo is also enthusiastic about supporting climate preservation activities and participates in a variety of fundraising events and promotional initiatives on a regular basis.

Androsky Lugo has garnered several awards and accolades over the course of the previous few years for his altruistic and pro-bono contributions. He has received several honors, including being named the top donor to the Homes for Veterans organization, and receiving the Voice of Reason Award from the Green Initiative Climate Council, among others. Lugo was also nominated for the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2019. In addition, he was nominated for the Architecture Master’s Prize in 2020, and he was awarded the prize for Architectural Visionary in the first quarter of 2021.

When Androsky Lugo is not hard at work developing projects that bring together green concepts and structural vision, he likes spending time in the woods, fishing, and traveling to lesser-known places to learn about the cultures of the people who live there. One of his favorite pastimes is testing his own survival abilities in mountainous sections of the nation with nothing more than a fishing rod and a rucksack containing very little other equipment. Lugo considers his family, rather than his architectural profession, to be his greatest success. His family consists of his wife Genavieve, with whom he has been married for 18 years, two young boys, three Alaskan Malamutes, and a goldfish named Lou.