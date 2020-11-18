A Guide to Burying Your Loved One's Ashes

Cremation has been increasingly accepted across the world and becoming popular for obvious reasons. Affordability plays a major role as most families are not prepared to foot the cost of burying a body. Therefore, the ashes afford the families time to further prepare for internment and allow diverse memorization options. If you are contemplating how to bury the ashes of a loved one, you might have many questions on how it is carried out. How possible is it to arrange internment for ashes? What are the associated costs of interring the ashes? How different is burying ashes as compared to the body? We shall address all these questions. Instead of scattering cremated ashes belonging to a loved one, most families would prefer to bury them. But also, some prefer scattering away from the ashes as a form of burial. This article will provide you a guide on how to bury a loved one’s cremated ashes.

Burial Arrangements

There are two options open depending on what choice you make for the burial. You can opt to make a personal arrangement or contact the funeral director to take the lead of the funeral arrangement, including purchasing grave markers in Cincinnati Ohio, and other travel arrangements. If you decide to make personal arrangements, you will have to contact the cemetery. The cemetery is such a case will require you to supply them with some information that includes;

Particulars of the departed.

Preferred date and time for the burial.

Particulars of the person in charge of burial arrangements.

Type of the burial, whether religious or otherwise.

Burial Legal Requirements

Before proceeding with any burial arrangements, the first thing is to ensure you have registered death with relevant authorities. They will issue you with the cause of death certificate that will process the death certificate. The purpose of registration is to receive a burial certificate allowing for the internment of the ashes.

Another legal requirement is the burial plot application that requires to be filled and submitted. This application is regardless if you are looking for a new internment plot or using an existing grave for reopening. In special cases where the cause of death is a mystery, the coroner should provide for the certificate after they are done with the inquest and allow for the burial ceremony. In other rare cases like burial at sea, a special license is also applicable before deciding to settle for this burial type.

Where To Bury The Ashes

Most of the time, cremated ashes are buried in crematoria gardens of remembrance, churchyards, cemeteries, and burial grounds in the woodlands. Ashes can be interred directly in the ground or inside an urn on a graveyard. Alternatively, ashes are placed inside a coffin before undergoing a traditional burial ceremony.

Most of the cemeteries and gravesites have designated areas for burying ashes according to faiths. If you resolve to bury the ashes, you must consider and apply for a local authority permit. In case this is not practiced, you can opt for scattering cremated ashes since it is a fairly straightforward process without restrictions. It’s all about choosing the right place to scatter the ashes.

Cost Of Burying Cremated Ashes

The cost of interring ashes on a plot or graveyard is relative. This statement means the cost is influenced by various factors like the location of the site. Nevertheless, it is much less costly and saves a lot. Non-local residents may incur extra costs if they wish to bury their loved ones in special locations within the graveyards. The total cost of purchasing burial rights for an entire burial plot may include masonry cost, purchasing grave markers in Cincinnati Ohio, and other internment fees. For instance, if you wish to use an existing grave, the cost of opening the grave will be charged. In general, arranging for a funeral attracts disbursements cost, which includes services from the funeral director.

How You Bury Ashes In A Cemetery

While planning for burial arrangements, you can inquire directly from your funeral director of the cemetery in advance on the way forward. Most crematoriums have dedicated gardens of remembrance for the interring of ashes. These include burial sites in lawned areas marked with memorial information or informal gardens for scattering ashes.

Some crematoriums and cemeteries have a provision for above-ground options for burying ashes. These include a columbarium where urns are placed on walls in a certain order and are open throughout for visitor’s access. This above-ground method includes carved stone benches of ornamental masonry spaces for placing the loved ones’ remains.

Another approach that is earning popularity is green burial. It is a new concept that is regarded to be more eco-friendly than the common traditional ways of internment. They usually take place in the meadows or the woodlands. In this type of burial, there are no physical memorials for gravestones. The family can make the gravesite with a rough stone or a tree, forming part of the landscape.

Scattering Ashes Ideas

Is your family considering options of scattering the loved one’s ashes? Well, there are several things that you need to weigh. First, you will have to reflect together with the family what type of person the loved one was, their passion, places they adored, and what they enjoyed the most. There are endless unique things that are memorable about the departed one. It is also essential to consider that the preferred location will be accessible in the future for memorial services or change. Some possible ideas include;

Hometown

Wetlands or Parks

Backyard Garden

Lakes And Oceans

Fireworks and Aerial Scattering

Scattering Ashes Ceremony

The main reason for cremation is to allow enough time to prepare for burial other than cutting associated burial costs. Enough time is guaranteed to weigh on the best ways of honoring the loved ones. While celebrating the departed ones’ lives, you can opt to scatter the ashes or preserve them for future internment. During the ceremony, it is the time to reflect on the loved one’s personality in terms of whatever they stood for and what they loved.

Therefore, it is necessary to have someone who will speak positively about the loved ones since they may surely love fond memories of them in a sad and grieving mood. Therefore, planning for internment has no time limit. One should take as much time as possible assembling all the necessities required for a great memorial service befitting the departed honors and standard.

Conclusion

Last respect for our loved ones is always essential and highly regarded in society. Irrespective of the departed character, honoring them with fond memories is the best thing anyone would wish to do. As much as cremating remains of our loved one is a concept that is not fully accepted, we should aspire to keep the wishes of the dead. Otherwise, there are various methods of burying the ashes of loved ones. Therefore, any opted burial method should be in line with the departed wishes, or the family should take more considerations in the event where there were no preferences. Eventually, what everyone desires is to not have visible grave sites scattered all over the place.