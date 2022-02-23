8 Things To Consider When Moving To A New Office Space

When people move to a new house, they usually think carefully about the number of rooms and storage space they need or whether or not they want an outdoor garden. However, fewer people think about the logistics of moving their office or business to a new space. An office move can be complicated and expensive if it is not well-planned in advance. That’s why it’s so essential to consider practicalities involved in the process, too, before you sign anything official. Here are eight things to think about when you’re moving into a new office space.

1. Moving the Technology

Don’t forget that when you move into a new office space, your technology will need to be moved too. This could mean moving several computers or making arrangements for IT support elsewhere if there are significant differences in how hardware is set up at the two sites. By hiring professionals who offer assistance with moving offices and IT support for office moves, you can rest assured that the transition will go smoothly and all your data will be transferred safely. If possible, ask ahead of time how much it would cost to move your technology to a new office space – if it’s more expensive than you expected. You might want to start thinking about cheaper alternatives beforehand.

2. Get Some Professional Help

It might seem like a good idea to do everything yourself when it comes to taking over new office space – after all, why pay someone else a bunch of money if you can do it yourself? Sometimes, though, it is worth hiring some professional help if you want to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible during relocation. Professionals know what they’re doing and will help you avoid the pitfalls that come from wasting time on things that could be done much more efficiently by someone else.

3. The Office Outlook

Good news: many businesses can claim some of their work costs back, often up to 20%. That could mean a sizable saving if your new office has higher running costs. On the other hand, some companies have used an office move to hike rent in expensive areas. In this case, you may find yourself stuck in a contract with rental rates that are more than what they were when you started – which means it might be worth shopping around for alternative options when you’re looking at maintenance a business space in a particular area.

4. Think About Accessibility

Everything changes when you relocate, including access points and accessibility around the building where your business will be. You may find that there is now limited parking nearby, or no public transport nearby, which could seriously impact your business. Or perhaps the new location has a great deal of footfall – but it’s all on one floor, and you’re used to having multiple floors to place your goods and equipment on. Suppose something like this causes problems for your company. In that case, it might be worth thinking about an alternative space altogether, rather than adjusting to the circumstances around the area you’re moving into.

5. Additional Costs

There will always be costs associated with moving into a new office space, which is why it’s essential to consider these expenses before you sign anything. These could include buying furniture, hanging pictures on walls, or putting down flooring materials that are compatible with the kind of design you have in mind. You might also find that some items need to be replaced because they’ve been damaged when moving. If your company is having financial troubles, then it might be worth thinking about an alternative space altogether rather than adjusting to the circumstances around the area you’re moving into.

6. Moving Out Of One Office And Into Another

If you’ve just moved into new office space but are being forced to move again because it’s being redeveloped, then this can pose some serious problems for your business. While moving from one location to another should be relatively easy – or at least more straightforward than moving out of one business area and into another – changes in the surrounding area might make it challenging to get clients up to speed with your new situation. New customers may not know how to access you, while old customers may take their business elsewhere knowing that there has been a significant change in circumstances around your company.

7. Making Your Employees Comfortable

Your employees are the only factor that will always remain constant between your old and new work locations, but they might still need some time to get used to the new office. This means work will slow down while they adjust, so it’s important not to push too hard for increased productivity right away – you might find that your staff doesn’t even recover for several days or weeks afterward. Of course, there are also some things you’ll need to think about before moving into a new space – here are just a few of them:

Consider what kinds of events the new office space is best suited to?

How far will employees need to travel in this space?

Is there parking nearby and can you get a permit/discount for it?

Do your employees want an onsite cafeteria or catering company, or would they prefer healthy snacks and drinks brought in from elsewhere?

8. Things You Might Have To Change

You may well have invested in equipment and toys specific to the current business location, including furniture, artwork for wall display, décor, and even flooring materials. When you relocate, these things usually have to go back into storage until you have time to set up elsewhere – but that means they’re out of your hands for an extended period. This can be problematic if these things are high value or irreplaceable, which is why it’s essential to think about how this might impact your business.

The list of things to consider when moving to a new office space goes on and on, but we’ve highlighted some of the main points above so you can begin making preparations as quickly as possible. These are the sorts of things you need to think about well in advance but don’t forget that there are always additional costs involved with moving your business. This could be anything from furniture rental to new computer equipment and signage – these kinds of things should be considered carefully before finalizing the agreement for your new office space.