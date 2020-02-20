6 Ways Tech Is Improving Healthcare

The strides that have been made in healthcare are remarkable, and thanks to proper health insurance coverage, patients have the opportunity to capitalize on the latest technologies for healing and rebuilding the body.

A rising trend in increasing vitality is Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy, or PEMF therapy, a non-invasive treatment that uses electromagnetic waves to restore cellular energy. Over time, parts of our bodies become worn down, sometimes as a result of injury or illness, PEMF helps to rebuild those diminished cells. Magnetic fields affect the charge of the cell membrane, which opens up channels to nutrients that better enrich cells, while also clearing out waste more easily to restore optimum cell function, and help rebuild tissues.

Portable PEMF devices are designed to positively influence and support cellular energy resulting in the following benefits:

1. Reducing Inflammation

Chronic pain is often caused by abnormal small nerve networks stuck in constant inflammation. Pulsed electromagnetic field therapy quiets down nerves to facilitate recovery by changing the local tissue environment where the pain stems from. In recent studies, 95% of people suffering from back pain found relief after PEMF therapy, including those suffering from arthritis, spinal stenosis, and herniated discs.

2. Increasing Circulation and Oxygenation

Magnetic fields in the body help to ramp up circulation. When red blood cells are ailing, they do not hold an ideal charge. This causes red cells to clump, slowing down circulation. When electromagnetic fields pass through cells, membranes become positively charged, allowing those cells to repel themselves and keep separated. PEMFs also increase various chemicals in blood vessel walls that cause vessels to dilate, improving the amount of blood flow and the amount of oxygen transported to tissues.

3. Promoting Faster Healing

Optimal energy allows muscles to work harder and longer, and recover more quickly from their work. Muscles that are contracted or in spasm are better able to relax, decreasing tension and reducing the pain caused by spasm. Magnetic fields pass through the body – even the bones – as if the body did not exist. PEMFs work to repair bones and have been found to improve bone regeneration such as occurs with osteoporosis and osteopenia, among other bone destroying conditions.

4. Relieving Pain

Whether you have back pain, neck pain, or pain coming from anywhere else in your body, you want instant relief. Often times we rely on prescription drugs or over-the-counter medication to get us back up and running. Portable PEMF devices have had proven success relief from many of the common pain conditions attributed to inflammation across the body.

5. Improving Mobility

By relieving pain and regenerating cells, PEMF therapy devices help to improve the range of motion and mobility that to the same level achieved by physical therapy. The results may last a day or two for some, and for others, they may extend for weeks, or even indefinitely. Frequent use of a PEMF system will provide longer-lasting health benefits.

6. Cellular Level Impact

Magnetic fields cause or increase the motion of ions and electrolytes in the tissues and fluids of the body. This movement stimulates a vast array of chemical and electric actions in the tissues of the body, helping them to rebalance or heal themselves where necessary. Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy transfers energy to the body and supports optimal health at the cellular level.

Consult your general practitioner and health insurance providers for medical advice regarding PEMF therapy. Medicare health insurance and Medicare Advantage coverage can help cover the costs of PEMF therapy devices, with some out-of-pocket cost possible. Some PEMF therapy companies provide clinical trials and warranty periods to give a test run and determine whether this magnetic therapy is right for you.