6 Unexpected Factors That Can Affect Your Thyroid

It is currently estimated that over 12 per cent of all adults will be diagnosed with a thyroid condition during their lifetime. While there are many cutting-edge treatment options currently available, it is also important to note that specific lifestyle habits can impact the outcome as well as how the thyroid itself functions. Some of these are quite surprising and if you wish to remain healthy, it is wise to quickly list six lesser-known factors.

Stress

Stress and anxiety can affect the ways in which your thyroid functions; particularly in terms of the T3 hormone. It is therefore prudent to manage these feelings and practice specific habits (such as mindfulness sessions or brief moments of meditation).

Low Levels of Selenium

Selenium is an essential mineral and it regulates several important metabolic processes. One of these is associated with autoimmune disorders. It just so happens that such disorders can trigger thyroid issues in adults. Try to eat foods that are relatively high in selenium. Examples include oysters, seeds, and Brazil nuts.

Infections

Infections can likewise play a surprising role in relation to how your thyroid functions. Certain illnesses have even been linked to well-known thyroid conditions such as Hashimoto’s disease. Those who are concerned about becoming ill should make it a point to consume plenty of vitamin C as well as a host of antioxidants. Other substances with powerful antiviral properties include bee propolis, zinc, and an herb known as astralagus.

Incorrect Thyroid Medication Dosages

It is a bit ironic that the very same medications intended to alleviate issues with your thyroid may actually be at the heart of the problem. Some of the symptoms associated with improper dosages include:

Irritability

An elevated heartbeat

Anxiety and/or depression

Unexpected weight loss

Constantly feeling flushed

Feel free to browse through additional signs thyroid medication is too high here if you wish to learn more.

Low Levels of Iron

Iron is crucial in regard to the production of thyroid-related hormones. If your diet is too low in iron or should you have already been diagnosed with anemia, it is important to take supplements. These supplements can be used in synergy with vitamin C in order to increase rates of absorption.

Artificial Sweeteners

Believe it or not, a growing body of evidence has suggested that the consumption of artificial sweeteners may have an impact on the health of your thyroid. Saccharine, sucralose and aspartame are three examples. Some individuals who eliminated these substances were able to reverse the effects of Hashimoto’s disease. While the verdict is still out, it could be wise to reduce your intake and to determine if this seems to make a difference.

The thyroid gland is involved with numerous metabolic processes, so it stands to reason that its health can be affected by seemingly unrelated factors. Do not hesitate to speak with your doctor to learn more or for additional advice.