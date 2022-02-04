6 Important Things You Need To Know As A Freelancer

The concept of freelancing is relatively new to the modern world. So many other professions are expected to be handled by an individual operating under a specific company structure. Freelancers are people who are able to sell their skills, abilities, and knowledge without having to be part of a larger business structure. So, if you are one, there are some things you should definitely know.

1. Know how to write an invoice

Freelancers are paid by means of invoices. When you sell your services, clients will normally ask for an invoice before they make the payment to you. So, it is necessary that you know how to prepare one. There are many sources on the internet about how to write an invoice, so be sure to do some research and learn more about it if it’s not something you’ve done before. While invoices usually come with a date, number, name, and address of both parties involved in the transaction and general information about what the buyer pays for, here are some additional things freelancers must take into consideration when writing them:

Service or product being sold

Total price due

Place of delivery

Payment terms

The due date for payment

Signature of both parties

Also, you should know how to send it and where. Invoices are usually sent as an e-mail, there are some steps on how to write an email with an invoice attached to do it if you’re unsure. You just have to add it to the message, attach it and send it. When you sell your services, you need to make sure that what is delivered is exactly what they paid for. One way of proving this is by sending them a professional invoice with every transaction made between you two.

2. Know how to deal with rejection

Freelancers are generally their own boss. That means that you have the freedom to manage your time as you please. There are no set hours or required office presence, so you can work at any time, just as long as what was needed was done by the deadline given. So, freelancing gives people the chance to work on their own schedule and with complete freedom over their schedule and workplace, however, it also makes them vulnerable to potential rejection. When one is rejected in a normal job setting, there’s usually someone else who will take up where they failed. Not so when it comes to freelancing, since there isn’t really an established support system for most freelance careers. Since clients won’t be paying attention if they don’t like what is offered, freelancers who don’t know how to deal with rejection may find themselves lacking clients for long periods of time. So, the first thing you need to do is to accept that there will be times when people just won’t want what you’re offering, and the important thing is your reaction.

3. Know how to build your portfolio

If you’re new to freelancing, it is more or less expected that you have yet to build your portfolio. When applying for more clients, many people rely on the number of opportunities they have done in their field of expertise. But getting those opportunities requires building a portfolio first. So how do you do this? It’s simple enough, just create some work samples that best define who you are as a freelancer and put up an online gallery where prospective clients can see them. You can start with your resume, which usually comes quite handy on job applications, even if what you’re applying for isn’t really a full-time job but rather freelance work. For personal portfolios, there are different venues for hosting images online, so take the time to explore and find out which one best suits your needs and preferences.

4. Know how to market yourself

Freelancing is all about selling, and you need to sell your work and skills in order for people to know what it is that you do and what you can offer them. The best way to do this is by marketing yourself. There are a lot of ways to go about it, and each freelancer is free to invent their own marketing strategy. But the most effective way to market yourself as a freelancer is by using your portfolio. If people see what you’ve done in the past, they would be more inclined to contact you if they need someone with skills similar to yours. You can also make a website or a blog where you write reviews about products and services that are related to the kind of work that you do. This could be helpful when trying to attract new clients because referring prospective customers to someone who could help them with their needs is an excellent way of getting noticed online.

5. Know how much to charge

Charging for one’s time and expertise is one of the most important things involved in freelancing. Everyone wants a bargain and if you’re a freelancer, you need to learn how to deal with clients who feel they’re getting a good deal because you’ve agreed on a lower price for your services. Now, this dilemma is not something that only freelancers have to deal with but rather it’s one that people looking for any kind of service must face as well, so don’t think that accepting whatever price they give you will hurt your chances of making money down the line. But if the thought of undercharging makes you uncomfortable, keep in mind that there are some industries where people normally charge high prices for their work. This is why you need to value yourself and set the price that will benefit your client and you. Don’t just pick a number from thin air or go with whatever price people have given.

6. Don’t give up easily

There’s a difference between accepting defeat and giving up. Yes, you may not always get the job, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pursue another one. Most people, when it comes to freelancing, they tend to give up easily. This adds overhead costs when starting out because when they come across unsatisfied clients, they stop trying entirely which makes them lose their momentum and in turn, a good flow of potential clients. So keep going at it, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, and never give up on your dreams. Keep in mind that success is never easy to achieve, and it requires a lot of hard work, patience, and perseverance. As long as you’re still willing to learn new things about your craft, there will always be opportunities for you.

Above are 6 important things that you need to know as a freelancer. Freelancing is not for everyone, and it requires great creativity, effective marketing strategies, and perseverance in order to be successful. As long as you keep these in mind and remain dedicated to your craft, there will be nothing stopping you from achieving your dreams!