5 Ways To Make Meal Prep More Exciting

It’s only normal to get bored of meal prepping, especially if you have been doing the same thing for months. But, what if we told you it didn’t have to be that way? When done properly, meal prepping can be a hell of a lot more exciting! Read on to discover five secrets that will mix up your routine and bring some enjoyment back.

1. Cook Once, Eat Twice

The boredom of meal prepping often hits when cooking. While prepping in batches saves time throughout the week, it can still take hours to cook in one go.

If the above struggle sounds all too familiar, we highly recommend giving the “cook once, eat twice” rule a go. This trick involves cooking enough of something to cover more than one meal. For example, you may choose to eat dinner leftovers for your lunch. This will cut down on cooking times and leave you to focus on activities you actually enjoy.

2. Get Friends Involved

There’s no greater motivator than the community around you. If you’re feeling a bit burnt out from meal prepping, why not get some friends involved? This way, you can hold each other accountable and all team together to find some healthy recipes. You could even go one step further and exercise with them, too.

3. Spice It Up

If you’re bored of the food you’re prepping, take some time to find new recipes and flavors to experiment with. You’ll be surprised by just how much some spice can transform a once-bland dish!

The great thing about spices is that there are so many to choose from. Some even have health benefits. This includes turmeric which, for many centuries, has been used to support healthy digestion. Many people take turmeric supplements due to this, which is an alternative option if you don’t fancy adding spice to your meal.

Other great (and tasty!) spices include:

Cinnamon

Ginger

Garlic

Cayenne

4. Upgrade Your Kitchen

As a lot of time is spent in the kitchen when meal prepping, it makes sense to make the environment nice to be in. We’re not saying a whole renovation is needed, but consider treating yourself to some new utensils, for example.

When it comes to ‘upgrading your kitchen’, it’s wise to take any current obstacles into consideration. If your pots are too small for batch cooking, replace them. If your knives are too blunt, you know what to do. There’s nothing more satisfying than replacing blunt knives with new, sharp ones!

5. Make Salad Bars

You either love or hate salad, but when it comes to meal prepping, you can’t get rid of the stuff! To further cut down on preparation time (and make your fridge look more appealing), make a salad bar system. This involves pre-cutting all of your veggies and placing them into clear containers. From here, you can easily see what salad is available and grab it when needed. The colorful array may make your meals seem a bit more interesting, too.

Healthy never has to equate to boring. If you ever feel yourself slipping into boredom, take these tips into consideration and start fresh!