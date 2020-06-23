5 Tips for Putting Your Supplement Business on the Map

If you’ve launched a supplements business in the past few years, the timing couldn’t have been better. After all, the outlook for the health and wellness industry is quite positive, as is the supplements market, making it a great time to be in a growing industry. That being said, if you aren’t willing to put in the work, your company may not grow to the heights it could.

While part of starting a new business comes down to surviving the first few years, if you aren’t actively working towards thriving, you may find your competitors leaving you in the dust. Here are five tips to keep in mind if you’re truly committed to putting your supplements business on the map in 2020.

Find a supplier who’s committed to excellence.

The right supplements supplier is instrumental in getting your business to scale in the ways you want to. This is because a good supplements manufacturer can offer turnkey service without compromising on quality. For example, using a company like Superior Supplement Manufacturing, you have the option to branch out into a variety of delivery forms, including tablets, liquids, powders, and more.

Beyond those benefits, Superior Supplement Manufacturing will also handle a wide range of services in-house, including formulation, fulfillment, and even packaging. As a result, it’s never been easier to level up your approach to supplements, particularly if you feel like you’ve been lacking the service, attention, and communication your business needs in order to really reach the next tier of success. Learn more about Superior Supplement Manufacturing at superiorsupplementsmfg.com.

Harness search engine optimization.

It’s one thing to have great products, but if buyers can’t find out about your business online, you’re going to be in trouble. This is why it’s crucial to make sure that your website is properly optimized to appear in organic search engine results. If you’re not harnessing search engine optimization techniques and local SEO to appeal to customers near your place of business, you’re likely missing out on hundreds of dollars worth of sales each week. Finding your own local SEO agency in the Fresno area or wherever you’re located can thus provide a huge boost to your sales.

Online marketing is definitely a complex beast and having a Fresno SEO agency help handle your content marketing and keyword research can be a lifesaver. Especially in a growing industry like supplements, having a business with years of experience helping small businesses measure and understand their Google Analytics data can go a long way in helping you reach new heights.

Create compelling social content.

Social media is one way to build buzz about your supplements and products, regardless of if you’re creating organic content or running ads. As a business owner, your online presence is an extension of your company’s values and brand, letting customers engage with you in a new way. It can be tedious to think of new content to create each week, but, thankfully, apps like Adobe Spark and Canva help you streamline the content creation process. Now, you can spend less time crafting compelling content to engage customers online and more time interacting with your customers in authentic ways that elevate your brand.

Survey your customers.

If you really want to improve, consider surveying your customers. Customer data is always useful to keep in mind before branching out into a new type of supplement in the health and wellness industry, and speaking with your most loyal consumers can help you better anticipate how something will be received. Best of all, getting unfiltered feedback from your customers about where you’re succeeding or could improve can give you a list of tasks to work on each month in order to better strengthen your brand, products, and customer service.

Keep your prices competitive.

If you’ve noticed sales have started to lag a little, take a look at how your competitors are pricing their supplements. Since people usually take supplements daily, they may be looking for a cheaper option. Being able to show that you’re responsive to these kinds of needs by offering a special sale or even lowering your prices a bit can help you continue attracting new customers without jeopardizing your existing base of customers. If purchases increase by 20 or even 30 percent, a discount on one of your more popular supplements may not actually cost your bottom line anything.