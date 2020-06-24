5 Essentials of a Machine Learning Resume

Considering the stiff competition, you cannot deploy automation methodologies to master the intricacies of a machine learning resume.

The accuracy of your forecasting techniques is futile if you fail to present them clearly in your resume.

Hence to help you master your resume-building process, we devised the following guide for 5 essentials that will be incredibly helpful in writing your machine learning resume:

Create a professional experience section

An impressive machine learning resume should contain a professional experience section that effectively showcases career highlights.

Whether you worked on data mining or statistical analysis, this section should reflect your contribution and achievements.

Here is how you can master this section:

One liner points: When you are writing your resume, you need to make sure that while adding information, you do not create a blunder and mess up the readability. You can avoid this by constructing one-liner bullet points.

Subheadings: For 3-4 statements, create relevant subheadings to efficiently showcase your contribution. For example, predictive analysis & data visualization, regression modeling & statistical analysis, etc.

Write your projects

For a tech professional, projects are one of the most important aspects to tackle in a resume.

However, most individuals end up writing all the steps involved in each project and stretching the resume to 5-6 pages.

Here are some pointers that will help you understand how to write projects in your resume:

Tech stack: Include all the methodologies you have used in all your projects. For example, Python Advance, Numpy, etc.

Project description: Rather than focusing on the project description, make the projects about your contribution. And do not exceed one line to write the project description.

Tip: If you cannot include all your projects in 2 pages, create an annexure section from the 3rd page of your resume, and include all your former projects there. In the first two pages, you can include the project you are currently working on and key highlights across all the work profiles.

Areas of expertise

In today’s market, recruiters receive thousands of applications for a job. Most companies have even started using personality testing tools to acquire talent.

However, for a tech professional, one of the most important factors to consider is the relevance of their skills.

Recruiters look for skills that can link the candidate to the job requirements. So you need to make sure that your resume has skills that are relevant to the target profile.

Here is how you can tackle this:

Key Skills: Create a section for your non-technical skills that reflect your core competencies. For example, data visualization, factor analysis, data mining, etc. Additionally, you can also use the subheadings in the professional experience section as skills.

Technical skills: Create another section to include all the tools and methodologies you are familiar with. For example, Python, MapReduce, Scikit-learn, etc.

Write a professional summary

As this one famous saying goes “first impressions last”. It is the same with a resume. A professional summary is the first thing that recruiters notice. Hence, it is important to make sure that you make it perfect.

Though it is ideal to make a summary about yourself, you need to write it in a way that resonates with job requirements.

Check the following example of a professional summary:

4+ years experienced Certified Machine Learning Professional with expertise in deploying Artificial Intelligence concepts like EDA to analyze datasets. Adept at deploying project management skills to ensure timely execution of key deliverables, and developing algorithms to streamline business processes.

To pick the key highlights of your professional career, you should write the summary at the very end.

Further, here are a few things to avoid while writing a summary:

Ensure that the summary is free of any first and second person pronoun usage.

Begin sentences with proficient in, adept at, skilled in, etc.

Write an objective statement if you have less than 3 years of experience.

Include relevant certifications

Most tech job profiles require professionals to use their expertise immediately and in most cases real-world execution of these skills is required, making certifications incredibly important.

Certifications also help bridge the skills gap between the application and target profile. Hence, it is important to include certifications in a resume.

Here is how you can write your certificates:

Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Certification | Harvard Upskilling Centre | Jan ‘20

Linear Programming | Clustering | Logistic Regression | Automation

Tip: Include key modules that are relevant to the target job profile.

Conclusion

Coming to an end, though the professional experience section can be really helpful in aligning your resume with the target profile, you can even use the description of the job post to tackle this. Further, make sure you list all your projects, certifications, work profiles, in reverse chronological order, and avoid writing soft skills as your areas of expertise.