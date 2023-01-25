Workers’ Comp in New York: Who Needs it and How it Works

You provide workers’ compensation insurance for your employees in New York if they’re injured on the job.

But what exactly is worker’s compensation, and who needs it?

Here’s a quick overview of how workers’ comp in New York operates and who is covered, or you can find more at https://www.employers.com/where-employers-does-business/new-york-workers-comp/.

What Is Workers Compensation?

Worker’s compensation is an insurance program that provides injured employees with income, medical care, and other benefits for their recovery. In New York, worker’s compensation is mandatory for employers with one or more employees. Employers who do not comply risk being fined or otherwise penalized by the state of New York.

Workers injured at work are eligible for benefits such as medical treatment and lost wages when they need to take time off from work due to their injury. Knowing these details can help employers and their employees receive the coverage they need in such situations.

How Does Workers’ Compensation In New York Work?

Workers’ compensation can provide invaluable financial security to employees in New York who become injured or ill due to their work. This program is administered by the Workers’ Compensation Board which administers claims, facilitates dispute resolution, and adjudicates cases.

To be eligible for benefits and payments through workers’ compensation, employers must have coverage, and employees must file a claim within two years of an accident-related injury or illness. If approved, employees may receive medical care costs and weekly cash benefits that replace wages until health is restored or until reaching the maximum benefit period outlined for that case. Those in New York must understand their rights under worker’s compensation to take action when needed.

Who Is Eligible For Workers’ Compensation In New York?

Those employees and businesses who are eligible for workers comp in New York include any salaried or hourly employee injured while on the job. Self-employed individuals, volunteers, and farm laborers may also qualify. If a worker is temporarily incapacitated due to an on-the-job injury or sickness in New York, they can receive appropriate medical attention and lost wages payment through this system as long as it is determined that their work activities caused the illness or injury; employers must accept liability should the need for it be proven.

How To File A Workers’ Compensation Claim

Filing a claim for workers comp in New York can seem daunting, but the process is relatively straightforward. Firstly, if you have been injured due to a work-related accident or illness, you should contact your employer as soon as possible to make them aware of the injury. Your employer will then file a form with their insurance carrier and submit documentation detailing the incident.

After proper paperwork is received, your claim will be reviewed by the Workers’ Compensation Board in New York, who may even contact you directly. If deemed eligible, you will receive a monetary notification. If medical care is needed, those services will be covered in addition to other benefits depending on the severity of your case.

What Benefits Are Available To New Yorkers?

New York’s workers’ compensation system is designed to benefit those injured or who become ill due to their job in the state. It covers medical expenses, such as doctor’s visits, hospital stays, and medications, and it also provides income for lost wages during an employee’s recovery period.

Other benefits available to employees (depending on the nature of the injury or illness) may include rehabilitation services, therapy, and even death benefits in the case of a fatality while on the job. It is important to note that these payments are provided regardless of fault and do not require proof that an employer deliberately caused harm.

How Long Do You Have To File A Workers’ Comp Claim In New York?

If you’ve been hurt while working in New York, then you could potentially be eligible to file a worker’s compensation claim. Knowing how long you have to file such a claim can be confusing, as regulations vary from state to state. In New York, however, you have up to two years from your injury or when an illness was first diagnosed to submit a formal workers comp claim. This deadline means you could be at risk of missing out on potential benefits and compensation you’re lawfully entitled to receive. Therefore it is vital to understand precisely how long you have left so that any necessary paperwork is filed before the deadline.

Wrapping Up: Protect Your Business & Employees With Workers’ Compensation

Worker’s compensation is vital protection for workers in New York who are injured on the job. If you are injured at work, you must know how to file a claim and what benefits you are entitled to. Our team of experts can help you navigate the worker’s compensation process and get the benefits you deserve.