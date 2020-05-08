Weathering the Storm: Tips for Getting Through Electrical Storms

Although spring is a beautiful time full of flowers and increasingly warmer temperatures, it’s also the time of year when electrical storms and other kinds of bad weather are commonly experienced. Some geographical locations are safer than others from the severity of the storms.

For example, states in the U.S. that fall within Tornado Alley are frequently hit by devastating weather, whereas most of American sees much less intense conditions. Even just heavy thunderstorms and rain can cause serious damage and distress. This spring, be as prepared as possible. Here are a few tips on how to weather the storm.

Get your business back up and running.

One of the most inconvenient side products of a powerful storm is not having electrical power. If the storm occurs in the middle of the workday, this can completely derail productivity for hours until the electric company is able to come and fix your power lines. Your business is most likely reliant on having access to electricity, and if you’re working with clients outside of your region, they may be frustrated that they’re unable to contact you.

In order to get your business back up and running as quickly as possible, consider purchasing a commercial or custom diesel generator from wellandpower.net. That way when the power goes out, the lights in your business can stay on. A diesel generator is especially important if you work in manufacturing. Unlike a regular office, you can’t just use your phone to answer emails until the problem is fixed. A generator has the ability to keep your production line running smoothly under any weather circumstances.

Keep that tail wagging.

As much as storms might be frightening for you, they’re almost always even worse for your pet. Dogs, in particular, seem to be affected greatly by bad weather. If your poor dog is a mess whenever there’s even the slightest rumble of thunder, you may want to give your furry best friend something to relax.

CBD oil for pets may lessen their anxiety in situations like lightning storms, helping both of you through as calmly as possible. To purchase pet CBD from a trusted online vendor, visit petcbdco.com. Try their Herbal Pet Calming CBD Dog Treat Chews the next time you know a storm is brewing. Pet CBD Co. can get you the right product for any size dog. They also have free delivery on all orders and their products arrive quickly right to your doorstep. Make the stormy seasons easier on your pooch, so the two of you can just curl up and watch the rain together.

Gear up!

It’s never a bad idea to be as prepared as possible in case of a dangerous storm. If you find yourself taking shelter in the basement or bathroom even just once a year, consider creating a storm kit. A storm kit doesn’t have to be anything too fancy but should cover the essentials. One of the most important things to have is a portable weather radio. Ideally, find one with a hand crank, and with a charger that can recharge devices like a phone or tablet. In order to keep you safe while you’re sheltering, you’ll need to know what’s happening outside. The batteries on a regular radio could get old and die, which is where a hand crank comes in handy.

Along with your radio, put flashlights, spare batteries, food/water, clothing, blankets, and the basics for first aid inside your kit. It might seem like overkill now, but in the case of a real emergency, you’ll be relieved to have all of those items.