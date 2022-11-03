Tim Dewhurst, Sydney Personal Trainer, Suggests These Essential Workout Tips for Beginners

A journey always starts at the beginning, which also applies to fitness. Tim Dewhurst, Sydney native, and personal trainer says that starting an exercise plan can often seem like a steep mountain to climb physically and mentally. Not pairing the right workouts with an individual’s fitness level or going into the gym with too high of expectations can easily result in burnout.

Dewhurst shares a few vital tips for beginners embarking on their fitness journeys to aid in reaching long-term success:

1. Set realistic goals first

When living in a world flooded with social media and the desire for instant gratification, the temptation to set unrealistic goals is high. Dewhurst recommends not getting caught up in setting “dream” goals. Beginners need to define their “why” behind fitness and start with obtainable and realistic goals, such as moving the body for a minimum of ten minutes a day, whether that movement is walking, running, or other exercises. The key to maintaining a fitness regimen from the beginning is simple: slow and steady wins the race.

2. Start with a do-able workout routine

Dewhurst recommends beginners try a three-day-a-week workout routine, completing 30-minute workouts on each of those three days. This step into fitness is both obtainable and helps prevent over-exhausting the body as it grows strength, stamina, cardio, and flexibility. Adapting this exercise routine for the first four weeks will make adding thirty more minutes after those first four weeks much more digestible for the body and mind.

3. Pace

Pacing can easily be forgotten when a newcomer gets caught up in the flow and effects of exercising. The brain can enhance the production of endorphins, or the brain’s feel-good neurotransmitters, with the helping hand of physical activity. Though being in the state of runner’s high might feel powerful, the pacing aspect of exercise is incredibly important for beginners to remember. Fitness journeys are lifestyle changes, and if such a change is to last a lifetime, there is no need to rush it. Over-exercising the body before it has time to build strength can cause injury.

4. Start with 21 days

Good habits generate lasting long-term benefits, which is why developing a workout routine should be considered a good habit. Dewhurst suggests starting with a 21-day goal to create a habit of exercising. Three weeks equates to 21 days, so a practical beginner’s gym plan could look like working out for 20 to 30 minutes three days a week or doing some type of exercise that gets the body moving for 10 to 15 minutes a day for 21 consecutive days.

5. Create a motivating playlist

Music can make all the difference when starting up a fitness journey. By creating a killer playlist for workouts, beginners will find the motivation to pull them through to the end of their daily exercise plan. Plus, a playlist with dancing beats can help beginners look forward to the time spent in the gym.

6. Don’t forget to drink water

Sweating is a part of exercising the body, and it drains the body of fluids. Novice gym-goers must remember to stay hydrated to replenish the body of fluids. The hotter the temperature, the more water the body needs. Drinking water throughout the day will benefit workout recovery, too.

About Tim Dewhurst

Tim Dewhurst is a personal trainer based out of Sydney, Australia. He is passionate about helping his clients reach their goals and maintain healthy lifestyles. Tim works with all fitness levels and has helped numerous individuals reignite their motivation to work out. He specializes in strength and cardio training, marathon training, and stretching to improve strength and mobility. Tim Dewhurst wants to help every client create a realistic and sustainable regimen that meets each individual’s unique needs.