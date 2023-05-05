Three Non-surgical Cosmetic Procedures to Refresh Your Look

Non-surgical cosmetic procedures have never been more in-demand, according to Dr. Andrew A. Jacono. A fantastic way to refresh your look, they’re a readily available way to achieve a more youthful appearance. Such procedures alleviate the need to go under the knife and involve little or no downtime. Primarily focused on the face, options like dermal fillers and microdermabrasion can rapidly roll back the years.

Various non-surgical cosmetic procedures now exist, primarily designed to combat a loss of elasticity in the skin. That means you can say goodbye to drooping eyelids, deep wrinkles, hollow cheeks, and more. Also on the agenda are age spots and dull complexions – two more common problems easily addressed with the correct treatments.

Ready to stop looking tired and eager to refresh your look? Then check out Dr. Jacono’s trio of the most effective non-surgical cosmetic procedures making waves in 2022.

Botox injections

As non-surgical cosmetic procedures go, Botox is by far the most well-known. It’s also among the most readily available. Millions of people now receive Botox injections in the U.S. each year. The treatment is commonly employed to smooth out so-called crow’s feet, frown lines, and deep wrinkles elsewhere on the face.

However, you may also opt for Botox to tackle signs of aging on other body parts. That includes your neckline and upper chest, where Botox injections can significantly improve the visible signs of aging. The result is a fresher, more youthful appearance.

Subtle and effective, the improvements from Botox typically last for up to 12 months, Dr. Andrew A Jacono reports.

Dermal fillers

Administered similarly to Botox are injections of dermal filler. Restoring volume, they’re an excellent way to combat signs of aging, such as hollow cheeks. Like Botox, dermal fillers can also help to soften wrinkles.

Yet, the most common application for dermal fillers involves the lips, Dr. Andrew A Jacono points out. Granting a fuller pout, you can tailor your results, too. By adjusting the amount of filler administered, effects can range from subtle to more pronounced.

As with Botox, dermal filler injections are non-surgical but highly effective. Minor bruising is possible – more so than with Botox. Depending on the application, results can last for up to 18 months.

Microdermabrasion

For those seeking a truly non-invasive option, Dr. Jacono recommends microdermabrasion. Both Botox and dermal fillers require multiple injections, whereas microdermabrasion achieves results through a process of exfoliation. The process involves using a unique applicator to treat your skin, removing the outermost layer to grant a healthier, younger, and fresher appearance.

By removing this outermost layer of skin, microdermabrasion helps to address issues ranging from age spots and enlarged pores to uneven skin tone. One of today’s most in-demand non-surgical cosmetic procedures, the treatment is the most effective on the face and neck.

Results are subtle but immediate. More pronounced results are possible by opting for a series of treatments. Maintain regular microdermabrasion appointments and the effects are long-lasting – more so than either Botox or dermal fillers. However, fortnightly treatments will likely be necessary to maintain the refreshed look afforded by microdermabrasion in the long term.