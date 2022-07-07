The Nazym Rakhimberdiyeva Exhibition Gains More Than 5000 People

Nazym Rakhimberdiyeva, originally from Kazakhstan, has a truly unique approach to her artwork. It celebrates the cultural essence and heritage of Turkey’s ancient Tengri people.

These nomadic people constantly traveled across Europe, worshipped numerous gods from antiquity, and had rich mythology to teach social values and excite the mind of the young. Nazym Rakhimberdiyeva uses the intriguing culture of the Tengri to form spectacular art that acts as a mirror of our own endeavors.

Nazym is the very first artist to incorporate Tengriism into their art. The aim was to introduce viewers to what the fascinating Tengri people believed in. Like many other peoples of the world, the Tengri believed in Aruahi or a form of the guardian angel. These figures protected them from harm and also were curators of nature and the known world.

The Tengri took inspiration from what they saw of the world as they traveled and incorporated it into their daily lives. Likewise, viewing Nazyms work was exhibited in the renowned End to End Gallery in Hollywood, Florida, and was seen by more than 5000 patrons. Everyone from the art world was there, including fellow artists and historians wishing to interpret and reflect on how the ancient nomadic people of Turkey influenced Nazyms art paints a picture of disparities and failings between the Tengri and us. For example, not knowing our own family or experiencing the outside world without distraction.

Existence as Nomads

The End to End exhibit location is well known for selling works from artists like Kai, Banksy, Paul Insect, and many others. Nazymre missing in our inverted lifestyles.

https://www.nazym.kz/