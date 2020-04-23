Signs That You Have Intestinal Parasite Infections

Are you experiencing some strange symptoms that will not go away? Maybe your doctor has tried to explain them as one thing, treated it. Yet, here you are still feeling not quite right.

The truth is you could have picked up a parasite. They are more common than people realize. They are also quite pesky with the symptoms they cause.

What are some of the parasitic worms symptoms to watch out for?

Read on to learn about parasites and the symptoms they can create for you.

What Is a Parasite?

A parasite is a pathogen. It needs another organism to live. This host provides the nourishment the parasite needs to live on.

Parasites vary in size from microscopic to visible and lengthy. For example, tapeworms found in human adults can be feet long.

Parasites can actually invade cells inside your body. They can also live in:

Muscles

Lymph nodes

Brain, gut

Lungs

Liver

They are most commonly associated with hanging out in your intestinal body system.

Symptoms From Parasites

There are a variety of parasite symptoms that can show up in humans. Some of these symptoms include:

Diarrhea, often chronic

Chronic constipation

Nausea that will not go away

Nausea that leads to vomiting

Cramping in the intestinal parts of the body

Dizziness

Gas with a foul odor

Unexplainable bloating

Indigestion

No appetite

Discomfort and itchiness around the anus

Maintaining weight is difficult

Heart palpitations

Anemia

Swelling in the face, especially around the eyes

Itchy feet often with a rash

Parasitic symptoms can often present themselves as stomach flu-like symptoms too. The difference is that they don’t go away after a day or two like the flu would normally do.

Also, symptoms may present themselves worse in the evening. For some reason, parasites tend to be more active in the evening which causes the symptoms to feel more prevalent.

For this reason, another symptom of a parasite can be insomnia.

Symptoms can also appear relatively quickly from picking up a parasite, which is what most people assume. Yet, it doesn’t always work that way. Some symptoms can take days or weeks before they present with symptoms.

Some parasites also have the ability to carry with them into the human body other pathogens. These pathogens might be a virus, bacteria, or mold. The other pathogens can cause problems in the body too which can make it tricky to get a diagnosis.

Know the Parasitic Worms Symptoms

While no one wants to imagine carrying a parasite in their body, it could explain symptoms you are experiencing. There is a wide range of parasitic worms symptoms so pay attention to how your symptoms are presenting.

Some immune systems can take care of the parasitic worms themselves. Others will require seeing a doctor for treatment. Treatments will vary depending on the type of parasitic worm that is suspected.

