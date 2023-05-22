Republican Senator Bill Cassidy Says Donald Trump Cannot Win 2024 General Election

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana revealed that former President Donald Trump cannot win the 2024 general elections.

The former Trump supporter said on Sunday that every major candidate that Trump supported in the 2023 midterm election lost woefully and that it signified his waning popularity among GOP supporters even in swing states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona.

“If you had taken the votes that went to other Republicans and put them together, those Republicans would have won,” Cassidy stated. “The president’s kind of high-profile endorsement of those candidates actually hurt those candidates, at least in the general election. So if the past is prologue, that means President Trump is going to have a hard time in those swing states, which means that he cannot win a general election.”

Cassidy was a staunch Trump supporter for the latter’s 2016 and 2020 presidential bids, but he turned against the former president after the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. He was one of seven GOP senators who voted to have Trump impeached on insurrection charges.

The Louisiana Republican Party sanctioned him for going Trump, and the former president called him “wacky” a RINO – Republican in Name Only.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week that only himself, President Joe Biden, and Trump were the major formidable candidates for the 2024 general election and that he and Biden were the most likely to win the elections.

But 65-year-old Cassidy said DeSantis was only trying to diss Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate who looks forward to contesting the presidential seat next year.

“I don’t think Trump can win a general election, but that is a nice way for him to dis people like Tim Scott, who is a pretty formidable candidate,” Cassidy said.