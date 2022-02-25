National Floors Direct Offers Tips for Maximizing the Quality and Lifespan of Your Carpet Floor

According to National Floors Direct Reviews, with appropriate maintenance, premium carpet flooring may last up to 15 years before needing to be replaced. Of course, following a few recommended practices can help you extend the life and shine of your carpeted floor as much as possible. We’ll look at a few helpful recommendations from the flooring pros at National Floors Direct on how to enhance the quality and lifetime of your carpet floor to help you maintain it in beautiful shape for many years to come.

Invest in the Best Carpet Pad

According to National Floors Direct reviews, the carpet pad beneath your carpet is critical in deciding how long your carpet will last. Keep in mind that the quality of a pad is determined not only by its thickness but also by its density. According to most National Floors Direct evaluations, the finest carpet pads have a thickness of 3/8 to 1/2 inch and a density/weight ratio of at least 6 pounds.

Rely on Professional Carpet Cleaners

To maintain your carpets’ cleanliness for general cleaning purposes, all you need is a quality vacuum cleaner and a bottle of carpet-safe stain remover. However, it is advised that you give your carpets a more thorough and professional cleaning now and again. Many National Floors Direct customer evaluations suggest using a well-reviewed carpet cleaning service. There are various high-quality carpet cleaning services available from brand-name cleaning companies. The benefit of using a professional is that their results are often guaranteed. However, if you want to save a little money, hiring professional carpet cleaning equipment and doing it yourself is also an alternative to explore. Just be aware that professional carpet cleaners will probably provide better results than anything you can do by yourself.

Purchase Entry and Exit Mats and Runners

Customers who purchase a water-absorbent mat to install at their front door have considerably fewer concerns about water damage, according to National Floors Direct Reviews and evaluations. One of the biggest causes of water-damaged carpet is tracking moisture from wet or snow-covered shoes, so a water-absorbent mat is a terrific method to protect your carpet floors from the different concerns that water exposure may create. It’s also a good idea to lay down runners in high traffic areas, such as from the kitchen to the dining area.

Repair Snags and Runs

Any snags or runs in your carpet should be fixed as soon as possible to avoid them from getting worse. Fortunately, mending carpet runs and snags is a breeze if you know what you’re doing. Begin by using a screwdriver to press the pulled-out loop back into the carpet. If the loop is too large to press back into the carpet, you can cut it off with a pair of scissors. Next, fix the snag in place with a hot glue gun or a tube of superglue. This will keep the snag in place and prevent it from spreading over time. Consider getting a carpet snag repair kit and following the provided directions for a more professional approach. Visit National Floors Direct Reviews for more information about keeping your carpet flooring in the best possible condition for as long as possible.