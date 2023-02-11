Mayor of Toronto, John Tory, Resigns Hour after Newspaper Exposed His Infidelity

The Mayor of Toronto City in Canada, John Tory, has resigned after The Toronto Star newspaper exposed his infidelity to his wife of 45 years. The newspaper exposed the 68-year-old mayor as having an affair with a 31-year-old lady who was his aide during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

The media exposed the illicit relationship on Friday, and the mayor resigned one hour after. Tory admitted to having an affair with the unnamed woman and apologized to his wife, Barbara, for cheating on her. He said the affair took place when he and his wife spent “many lengthy periods apart” and that the lady in question resigned from the City Hall during the affair.

“I am deeply sorry, and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions,” Tory said. “Most of all, I apologize to my wife, Barb, and to my family, who I’ve let down more than anyone else. I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part.”

Tory said he would work with city employees and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvey to ensure an orderly transition to a new administration. He said he would be stepping down to enable him “take the time to reflect on my mistakes.” He lamented that he regrets having to leave the job he loved and the city he cherished on account of his judgmental error.

“I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love in a city that I love even more,” he cried. “I believe, in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important (family) relationships as well.”

Tory became Toronto mayor after defeating Doug Ford and Olivia Chow in December 2014. He won re-election in 2018 and still won a third term in 2022. With his decision to step down, a successor will be chosen through a by-election at a date to be announced later.

“I think it is important as I always had for the office of the mayor not to be in any way tarnished, and not to see the city government itself, but through a period of prolonged controversy, arising out of this error of judgment on my part, especially in light of some of the challenges facing the city.”