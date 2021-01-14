How to Ensure a Positive Patient Experience

It’s not easy for some people to visit a hospital. Apart from the potential medical costs, they also worry about the pain of undergoing certain procedures. People try to stay away from illness as much as possible. However, if they get sick, they have no choice but to visit the doctor’s clinic. Therefore, they need to have a positive patient experience. They need to feel good walking into the clinic and not fear any procedure at all. While it’s impossible to put that fear away completely, doctors can find a way to somehow make the patients feel better. Also, doctors have to focus on healthcare reputation management. People need to trust the medical services provided. These are some ways to improve the experience of patients who walk into a clinic.

Create a positive first impression

A clinic is usually a scary place. When patients see medicines, medical equipment, and other ill patients, they won’t like the feeling. Therefore, the clinic needs to look welcoming. It helps if there are creative decorations that will make the patients feel calm. Upon seeing the patients, the doctor should have a huge smile on the face and greet the patients with a positive spirit. It’s easier to calm down in a positive environment.

Be more personal

Before doing any medical procedure, it helps to have a small talk with the patient. Discuss other topics apart from medical illness. Ask the patient about hobbies, life experiences, and even the trip to the hospital. This approach is useful in establishing a relationship with a patient. It’s useful not only in the beginning stages but throughout the medical process. The patient will feel that the doctor can be trusted.

Be honest but not harsh

There are times when the doctor has no choice but to say the truth. For instance, if the patient is critically ill, the doctor needs to say the information right away. However, it’s also important to avoid being too harsh. There’s a way to provide the information without necessarily making the patient feel bad. It also helps to look forward to a more positive future by discussing the potential treatments and the possibility of recovering from the illness. In some cases, though, doctors have to say the terrible news about the potential end of someone’s life. In this case, there’s no other way to say the truth. The focus can be on how to spend the last days with the people around.

Offer praise

Some patients dislike taking medicines. Others fear going into a serious medical procedure. However, despite the hesitation, these patients still did what they have to do to recover. Therefore, doctors must offer words of praise. It motivates the patients to keep doing the right thing. Even small changes in attitude towards health and recovery deserve a tap in the back. Patients need to hear that they are doing the right thing, and there’s hope for a full recovery.

Never scold the patients

Some patients tend to be hard-headed. They don’t listen to advice. They also don’t take their medicines regularly. Despite that, they mustn’t feel terrible. There are ways to remind them about their responsibilities without scolding them. The key is to present them with the pros and cons of their actions. Allow them to decide what’s in their best interest. They might finally do the right thing if they know what will happen to them if they don’t. Screaming at them will only make them feel bad. It also discourages them from doing what helps them recover.

Use clear language

Talking to patients is different from talking to fellow medical workers. It’s easy for some doctors to get confused with the terms used. Patients must understand their illness and what they have to do to recover. Simplify the terms and provide clear instructions. Avoid using medical jargon since patients wouldn’t be able to understand it. If there are questions, doctors have to respond to them with clearer language.

Demonstrate certain processes

If patients have to take medicine or do certain procedures on their own back home, the doctor needs to demonstrate the process. For instance, if some patients have to recover from an injury, they might have to do certain exercises at home. The doctor needs to show how to do those exercises without hurting themselves.

Provide clear information on the website

Before visiting the clinic, patients want to know more about the doctor. It helps to have clear and detailed information on the website. The physician’s profile should be available on the website. Location and list of services should also be on the website. It’s even better if patients can make an appointment on the website before heading to the clinic.

Ask patients about their experience

It also helps to ask the patients about their experience with the doctor. From the initial check-up to the actual procedure, they need to have the chance to express their feelings. If there were pain points, they need to get addressed right away. Other patients might also feel the same way. It would adversely affect the reputation of the clinic if the patients didn’t like certain services or the general environment.

Getting positive reviews through healthcare reputation management

The reputation of the healthcare provider depends on the reviews written by patients online. Others can read the information and might believe whatever they find. If the reviews are generally negative, these patients will look for other medical care providers. They couldn’t trust someone who earned the ire of many people.

Healthcare is crucial for many people, and I only want the best. Therefore, healthcare providers should invest in healthcare reputation management agencies. They will ensure that only positive words of mouth continue to spread to other people. Inaccurate information requires an immediate counter-narrative. Once these patients lose their trust in their healthcare provider, it would be difficult to earn it back. Besides, they know that there are other medical care providers out there whom they can trust. Focusing on getting a positive reputation and providing quality services should be the priority of any healthcare provider.