How Does Having ADHD Impact Internet Experiences?

Despite common belief, ADHD can actually affect someone’s life in a variety of ways. Even things as small as the classic internet experience can be difficult to fathom for someone who has ADHD, and this can actually have a much bigger impact than one may first expect.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the various ways ADHD can impact an individual’s experience using the internet, as well as diving into a few different methods one can employ to minimize the effects of ADHD. Let’s jump right into it.

A Reduction in Attention Span

Not knowing what ADHD is quite a normal predicament (even for people that have it themselves!). ADHD can affect a person in a variety of ways, but the three most common symptoms are inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness.

This can change an individual’s experience on the web drastically, and as you would expect, trying to stay on topic when looking to research or work can be incredibly difficult. People with ADHD are much more likely to struggle to stay focused on the task at hand, and this can quickly ruin one’s internet experience entirely.

Luckily, there are things like accessibility overlays and other tools that can minimize the effects that ADHD can have whilst browse the internet, and if you happen to have ADHD yourself, there are a plethora of routes you can take to make your internet experience much more enjoyable.

A Quick Search Can Turn Into a Sleepless Night

ADHD is not the only factor that can affect one’s internet experience. No, the exact opposite is true, and the internet can have a profound impact on those that have ADHD.

The internet’s impact on ADHD is not all that well-researched, but from what we know thus far it seems like people with ADHD are much more likely to get stressed or anxious whilst browsing the internet. A quick google search about something negative can quickly spiral into something much more, and people with ADHD tend to be much more susceptible to internet angst and anxiety.

Whilst this may not be entirely avoidable, this issue can be mostly negated by just watching what you/a a loved one looks at while browsing the web. This can substantially reduce the chances of a person with ADHD becoming negatively affected by what they see on the internet, and in turn, this can allow for a much more positive experience overall.

We hope we have been able to give you a better idea of how ADHD can affect people’s internet experiences. In reality, most people tend to downplay the effect that ADHD can have on day-to-day life, and whilst this may be a good thing when it comes to inclusion, it can also bring about with it certain issues that manage to sneak under the radar.

Fortunately, there are a variety of tools at play for companies/people that want to make their sites a little more ADHD-friendly, and this is something that is going to become increasingly common in the future.