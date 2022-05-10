Filing a claim for anything is hard enough – what more for a hairdressing claim? Granted, it is your hairdresser’s responsibility to you, as their client, to extend a ‘duty of care’ – but more often than not, it’s your word against theirs, and it can be downright difficult – even impossible – to prove their negligence or prove they were at fault. But what does it take to file a good claim, and better yet, can you even file a claim for the injury you have sustained? So if you have suffered at the hands of your hairdresser and are keen to know what it takes to get the compensation you seek, here’s everything you need to know about filing a hairdressing claim.

What constitutes a claim for compensation

Hairdressing claims are a specialized part of the personal injury arena, but they are valid nonetheless. Just like other personal injury compensation claims, you have to prove that there’s negligence on the part of your hairdresser. But it isn’t enough to say that you’re not happy with how your hair is cut or styled – in essence, there has to be an injury, and this physical injury can take the form of cuts, abrasions and lacerations, burns, brittle and dry hair, and hair that is falling out or bald spots.

The responsibility of a hairdresser is easy to ascertain – since they will be working closely with your hair and dealing with materials or chemicals that can cause injuries, such as perms and dyes, it follows that they have a duty of care to you. If they fail in their duty, which results in an injury, you have grounds to seek compensation. If you aren’t exactly sure whether or not your hairdressing claim is admissible, you can get in touch with a solicitor who specializes in such claims.

The responsibility of your hairdresser

We’ve already mentioned the responsibility of your hairdresser, but it goes deeper than merely ‘being careful’ with chemicals or dyes. It’s also about knowing how to operate equipment properly and being appropriately trained for it! One example is that your hairdresser should give you an allergy test (otherwise known as a patch test) before giving you any treatment. They are also supposed to make sure that your hair strands are of good quality, enough to withstand the treatment. If these are not done, and you suffer from an injury, this is enough grounds for you to file a claim.

The main injuries

There are several main reasons why a person could suffer an injury at the hairdresser. One of these is poor product preparation. Another primary reason people suffer from injury is inadequate testing or the lack of it. Clients can also suffer from burns due to tongs, hot irons, or chemical burns, and even some individuals have been known to suffer due to cuts from a razor or scissors.

Some injuries are more common than most when seeking hairdresser compensation. These include injuries such as hair over-processing, hair extensions, straightening or perms, and injuries coming from dye or bleach.

It is crucial that as soon as you think you have suffered an injury at the hair salon, you talk to a solicitor and save any proof or documents you may need, such as evidence of the injury (photos, videos) and your appointment details or records. A good solicitor can also give you advice about the next steps.