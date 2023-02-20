Entrepreneur Corey Shader Details Several Practices to Help Promote Creativity in Business

A key component to many businesses that have taken off and succeeded is creativity. Entrepreneur Corey Shader says that a culture that promotes innovation and problem-solving also results in creative ideas.

Creativity isn’t just something that happens on a whim. It takes consistent habits that take a lot of hard work, but can significantly benefit you and your business over the long term.

Below are several practices you can adopt to improve creativity in business.

Don’t Place Limits

Business leaders who want their teams to be creative need to provide the proper time, resources, and support for them to do so. This may cost money, of course, as well as the constant reminder that the work they’re doing is worth it.

At the same time, make sure that you aren’t placing limits on creativity. This doesn’t mean providing employees with a blank check to do whatever they want, but it does mean staying out of their way and giving them the proper time to create.

Ignore Logistics

Logistics are an obvious concern for any business leader. After all, a new idea will only be good if it can be implemented in practice.

During the creative process, though, don’t focus on the logistics, or the practical ways that the idea would be implemented. While you’ll need to focus on these aspects at some point, doing so too early can easily put an end to a creative process.

Foster creativity by allowing people to throw things against the wall, and then figure out later how you’re going to make them stick.

Build Diverse Teams

The most creative ideas often arise when a diverse set of people bring their diverse backgrounds and viewpoints to the table. A great way to encourage creativity is to build diverse teams and provide a safe space for everyone to share ideas.

Encourage people to have different viewpoints and to share them. This often results in healthy debate, which can result in creative and effective new ideas.

Provide a Creative Atmosphere

If you want to spur creative ideas, you should provide people with a creative atmosphere to do so. You don’t have to rent a space outside your office to do this, but you should set aside the proper space in a conference room or other workspace.

If it’s in your office, provide ambient music, a comfortable temperature, and basic refreshments so people can feel relaxed and creative.

Follow Through on Ideas

Corey Shader says one of the best ways to foster creativity is to show others that you’ll follow through on the ideas they present. When employees see that you act on the ideas they put forth, they’re more likely to want to be creative in the future.

Showing employees that you are listening to what they have to say and are attempting to implement their ideas will show that you care. And when they feel valued, they’re more likely to want to contribute even more.

About Corey Shader

Corey Shader is a self-made entrepreneur, consultant, investor, real estate developer, and founder of several companies, notably Insurance Pipeline. Operating primarily out of Ft. Lauderdale, Corey’s endeavors span across the nation, consulting for start-ups, and sitting on the board of digital media and senior healthcare agencies. As a consultant, Corey helps young businesses develop sales funnels and maximize profitability. Shader takes pride in challenging others to push themselves to be their very best — he believes in constant self-improvement, inspiring others through sharing his own life experiences.