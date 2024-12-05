Dr. Connor Robertson: How Short-Term Rentals Are Transforming Modern Travel

There was a time when traveling and vacationing meant staying at a hotel or resort with your partner, family, or friends. But, this has evolved since platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo came onto the scene to address people’s desire for a more personalized, unique, flexible, and cost-effective experience and provide property owners and investors with the ability to generate income, explains Dr. Connor Robertson.

Accommodate Flexible Work Schedules, Live Like a Local

Remote work, which became essential during the pandemic and remains an option for many, also offers professionals the ability to work in different places for more extended periods of time while having the comfort of home living. It’s the home away from home. In fact, when the kids are off from school in the summer, a short-term rental is ideal for families looking to have an immersive experience in a new locale.

More Space, Family- and Group-Friendly

Short-term rentals also provide more space for the family than staying at a hotel. A family of six can often rent a three-bedroom house more economically than paying for three hotel rooms or a suite with enough sleeping space. With multiple bedrooms and a living area, short-term rental homes are perfect for families and a girl’s trip.

The Benefit of Privacy

Another reason more travelers are choosing short-term rentals for their vacations is the privacy they offer, according to Dr. Connor Robertson. In a hotel, you frequently share a building with many other guests, making noise and disruption inevitable. In a short-term rental house, you’ll have the entire space to yourself, eliminating the need to deal with loud patrons or share common areas with strangers. You can have your own pool and outdoor space to relax in a private setting. This makes short-term rental homes a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a calm and relaxing place to stay.

In addition, many short-term rentals offer the same amenities and features as resorts – from contactless check-in through an app to high-speed internet, dedicated workspaces, hairdryers, an array of toiletries, and cleaning services.

