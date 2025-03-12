Social sports are becoming more prevalent globally, offering fun competition and cardio exercise. Tennis and golf are social sports, yet they demand appropriate weather, expensive equipment, and access to clubs or grounds with manicured greens or hard courts. These obstacles have been removed with the newest social sport, Padel, which is growing rapidly in the U.S. Padel offers all the fun and fitness benefits of tennis and squash, but with a smaller court size and the added element of using walls to keep the ball in play, it provides a unique and exciting playing experience.

If you haven’t heard of Padel yet, you indeed will, as statistics show that at the end of 2023, 100,000 people were playing Padel in the US, while the number of courts to play on has skyrocketed from 30 courts in 2020 to 454 in 2023. Pierre Mortemousque is the Founder of Pierre Inc., a footwear design and manufacturing company based in Lynchburg, VA. His company has taken notice of the demand for sports shoes that are tailor-made for the new social athlete taking part in court games like Padel and Pickleball.

New surfaces have been installed in existing racquet clubs to accommodate Padel players, and Padel Clubs have been established to socialize and play Padel. Pierre believes the sport will continue to grow and likely outpace pickleball since Padel is played on indoor or outdoor courts, which means it can be played in all seasons!

What is Padel?

Padel tennis is a blend of both tennis and pickleball. The game can be played at a fast pace that resembles tennis and squash or at a more relaxed pace, as seen in badminton or lawn tennis. It is played on a smaller court with minimum markings, and typically transparent walls surround the play area. This allows the ball to be kept in play and offers strategic offensive actions like that found in squash.

A Padel court is one-third the size of a tennis court and typically features artificial turf for outdoor play or a synthetic mat for indoor courts. The smaller court size dictates faster reaction times and quick movements. The equipment needed to play Padel is minimal: comfortable shorts, tee shirts, and appropriate court shoes. Choose court shoes that have good traction to prevent slipping. Often, Padel shoes have a herringbone pattern that makes for excellent stability and traction.

The racquet used with Padel is similar to a pickleball racquet, so if you’ve played that sport, you will have no problem adjusting to the short handle and teardrop or round shape of a Padel racquet. And, if you’re familiar with the scoring process used in tennis, then you’re all set – the game is started at love or zero, and a set is won when a two-point margin is gained in six games. In Padel, the scoring system is the same as in tennis, with the only difference being that the ball can bounce off the walls before it is returned, adding an extra element of strategy to the game.

The History of Padel

Pierre Mortemousque has seen the sport of Padel grow and morph into a type of lawn tennis. The history of the sport of Padel dates back to 1969, when a wealthy businessman in Acapulco, MX, decided to modify his squash court for easier play. He also chose to use smaller wooden racquets and put up transparent walls to avoid chasing the ball into his neighbor’s yard and to allow his friends to cheer on the players.

Padel quickly spread to Spain and Argentina, where it gained in popularity. The game became an official sport in 1991 when the International Paddle Federation (FIP) was formed. The first World Padel Championship was held in Madrid in 1992. Today, the game is most prevalent in Spanish-speaking countries but growing tremendously in America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Pierre Mortemousque has designed appropriate Padel tennis shoes that are perfect for the unique court movements that require quick directional changes and many lateral movements. These shoes are designed with a focus on stability and traction, featuring a pattern that provides excellent grip on the court surface. Mortemosque suggests using the proper footwear to reduce the risk of injury and optimize player performance.