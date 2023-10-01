Dow Janes Is On A Mission To Help Women+ Build Wealth

Good things happen when women+ have money. Dow Janes uplifts women+ toward financial freedom, paving the way for more choices. That’s in addition to promoting stronger voices and a more equitable world. It’s a world where women+ hold half of the wealth, power, and influence. This world allows women+ to nurture themselves, their families, their communities, and the planet while driving a better future for humanity.

Dow Janes’ mission is to create a space befitting the unique challenges of women+. It’s a space designed to uplift women+ to thrive financially, build wealth, and break free from societal constraints. Dow Janes recognizes and celebrates the diverse contributions women+ bring to the table. The result? A future fueled by women+ that’s more inclusive and financially just for everyone.

Women’s Wealth by the Numbers

Dow Janes knows that women+ face unique financial challenges, and they’re here to address that once and for all. The organization is the world’s largest financial education company focused on women+. Over 400,000 women+ have attended its online classes and receive its weekly newsletter. The organization has also worked directly with over 16,000 women+ in its programs.

Dow Janes is for women+, by women+. The organization is 100 percent woman-led and owned, co-founded by two women in their 30s with a collective net worth of over $6 million. They and their team now exclusively design products for women+ and the unique financial challenges they face. These challenges include:

The mainstream financial industry is built by men, for men.

Parents are less likely to talk to their daughters about money than their sons.

Women live longer and, therefore, require more money in retirement.

Women still routinely experience gender-based pay discrimination.

All of this continues to impact the earnings and wealth-building potential of women+ worldwide.

That’s reflected in numerous glaring inequalities, such as:

Women+ are three times more likely than men to live in poverty once they hit 75.

Women+’s debt load is 177 percent higher than that of men.

Women+ hold less than one-third of global wealth despite making up half the population.

The Dow Janes Mission

The Dow Janes mission is to place greater wealth in the hands of more women+. The company values collaboration over competition and sees money as an opportunity to build a more inclusive world.

Dow Janes remains equally committed to speaking the language of whole-person finance. It’s a language meant to resonate with women+ and other marginalized genders. That’s while simultaneously acknowledging money’s emotional gravity, offering empathy where needed, and suspending any judgment whatsoever in the process.

Through Dow Janes, women+ find continual encouragement and emotional support backed by Harvard Business School-level advice. As a result, women+ worldwide are, with the company’s help, ushering in a new era of empowered financial decisions. After all, Dow Janes believes money is simply a tool that women+ can use to create freedom, financial security, and a life they love.

No matter where someone is starting from, they can help. Find out more at DowJanes.com.

