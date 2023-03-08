Devandran Karunakaran Discusses the Importance of Healthy, Balanced Meals for Kids

Father and health enthusiast Devandran Karunakaran recently discussed the importance of healthy, balanced meals for kids.

Priorities change when a person builds a family. Devandran Karunakaran is a lawyer and business professional who recently learned the importance of a healthy lifestyle for children and their parents.

Karunakaran became the father of his beloved daughter in 2020. He was already interested in health and fitness, but the birth of his daughter sparked an even greater desire to pursue a healthier lifestyle. He has since gained extensive experience in cooking healthy meals for his family.

Karunakan recently discussed the importance of providing healthy, balanced meals for children.

It’s Necessary for Good Health

Kids who eat a well-rounded diet and maintain a healthy weight have a reduced chance of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, some cancers, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Additionally, a healthy diet is crucial in promoting proper growth and development. A healthy diet’s vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and other nutrients support brain function, the immune system, and cognitive development. They also promote normal muscle and bone development.

“My wife and I focus on providing healthy, balanced meal options for our daughter and ourselves,” Devandran Karunakaran said. “We want her to grow up strong and able and remain healthy enough to cheer her on throughout all her future achievements.”

An Immunity Boost

Children of various ages can pick up illnesses at school, playgrounds, daycare, and everywhere in between. A healthy, nutrient-rich diet boosts immunity to help them fight off a range of sicknesses.

When a child is healthy, they have more time to learn, play, and develop all the skills they need to succeed in their school years and beyond.

Promote Positive Eating Habits for Life

A healthy, balanced diet doesn’t mean depriving children of all the sugary joys of childhood. However, it does mean providing the child with various nutritious foods from all essential food groups.

The following are several healthy foods for kids as described by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health:

A variety of vegetables (not potatoes or French fries)

Whole or sliced fruits

Whole grains (whole wheat, quinoa, brown rice)

Beans, nuts, seeds, peas, fish, and other healthy proteins

Plenty of water

Kids who learn to enjoy eating healthy and exercising regularly in childhood tend to continue these habits throughout life and pass them on to their children.

Devandran Karunakaran Discusses Benefits of a Healthier Lifestyle

“It’s important that adults practice what they preach to their children,” Karunakaran said. “They follow in our footsteps and mimic our healthy actions.”

Karunakaran explained that he and his wife cook healthy meals and promote fitness as a family. In adults, healthy eating can also prevent disease, strengthen bones, boost immunity, improve muscle strength, and help achieve a healthy weight. These are all advantages that improve the physical and mental health of the entire family.