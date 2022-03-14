Business and Law: Legal Facts All Workers and Entrepreneurs Should Know

Workers’ rights are important to understand whether you are an employee or an entrepreneur. As an employee, you are entitled to three major types of protection: safety and health laws, wage-and-hour laws, and discrimination laws. In addition to these protections, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly are also important rights to know about when working. As an entrepreneur, you should also be aware of the major labor and employment laws that apply to your business. This article provides an overview of the important aspects of law you need to know as an employee or entrepreneur.

Safety and Health

The most important legal aspect of working is ensuring your safety and health. Both your mental and physical health are protected by law. For example, if you work in a hazardous environment, your employer is required to provide you with safety gear and training. However, accidents can happen sometimes and in that case, you should do everything in your power to protect your rights. A lawyer is there to help process the worker’s compensation claims, and guide you in the right direction. In addition, the amount of break time you are entitled to also falls under safety and health laws. If your employer does not provide you with a break, you can take the matter to court.

Wage and Hour

Another important area of law for workers is wage-and-hour laws. These laws protect employees from being taken advantage of by their employers. As an employee, you are entitled to minimum wage, overtime pay, and meal and rest breaks. If your employer does not follow these laws, you can take legal action.

Discrimination

Discrimination is another important issue that workers should be aware of. It is illegal for employers to discriminate against employees based on their race, sex, religion, national origin, age, or disability. If, for example, you are not given a job because of your race, you can file a discrimination lawsuit. Besides these major areas of discrimination, there are also many other types of discrimination that are illegal such as pregnancy discrimination, sexual orientation discrimination, and religious discrimination.

Freedom of Speech and Assembly

Freedom of speech and assembly are important rights for workers to know about. Workers are free to express themselves publicly, as long as they are not disrupting the workplace. In addition, workers have the right to join or not join a union.

Labor and Employment Laws

As an entrepreneur, it is important to be aware of the major labor and employment laws that apply to your business. These laws are a bit different than the laws that apply to workers. As an entrepreneur, you are responsible for ensuring that your employees are treated fairly and compensated properly.

Knowing about these laws is important for both employees and entrepreneurs. By understanding your rights as an employee or entrepreneur, you can ensure that you are treated fairly under the law. If you have any questions about business and law, please consult with an attorney. They will be able to help you better understand your rights and how the law applies to your situation.