8 Healthful Activities for Improving Recovery from Alcoholism

Recovery from alcoholism or any type of drug addiction isn’t easy in the best of time. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, when healthy activities with friends and other positive coping methods are restricted, the challenge is even greater.

How do you abstain from drugs and alcohol when life throws unprecedented challenges at you? The answer lies in creating a recovery routine that includes plenty of healthy activities that distract you from the urge to relapse.

Not sure where to start? Take a look at these top recommendations.

1. Volunteering

The sense of purpose that comes from volunteering for a cause that means something to you is incredible for supporting addiction recovery. It’s also a great way to meet new people and improve your self-confidence.

The best thing is, there are so many different ways to volunteer that you’re sure to find something that really sparks your passion. Whether you’re into kids, animals, the elderly, or something else – it’s almost guaranteed that there’s something you can do to help out.

Especially now, when stay-at-home orders have made it even more likely that those in recovery will relapse due to issues including unprecedented stress, anxiety, unemployment, or even boredom, it’s critical to maintain a sense of purpose.

Don’t let the need to stay at home make you feel like you’re helpless. The current crisis has made the chance of relapse even more likely, so it’s important to be proactive. You can read here to learn more about how big of a concern this really is.

Want to get involved in fighting COVID-19? Check out Face Mask Warriors or other similar organizations. Then, when this situation has passed, you can find a different way to volunteer.

2. Exercise

There are a ton of different ways to exercise, which makes this another activity that will appeal to all types of people. Whether you like to hike, bike, swim, kickbox, lift weights, run marathons, or something else – the possibilities are endless!

Many people in recovery get involved with adventure sport – like whitewater rafting, surfing, kayaking, or even skydiving. This gives an adrenalin rush that can satisfy your need for thrills in a healthy way.

Group exercise classes are also popular among people in recovery. Options like fitness boot camp, spinning, or even a Zumba class can help you improve your physical fitness, build self-confidence, and give you the chance to make new friends.

3. Yoga and Meditation

The practice of yoga is incredibly helpful for addiction recovery, as is practicing mindfulness and meditation. These practices all help you control your breathing, focus your thoughts, and create an overall sense of calm.

There are many different ways to practice, from finding a studio you love watching videos, listening to podcasts, or even reading a book or article online. Whatever makes you most comfortable is the right answer for you.

4. Take Up a Hobby (Or Rekindle a New One)

It’s likely that before your addiction started, there was some kind of hobby you enjoyed doing. Try revisiting that to see if the passion is still there.

If it is – awesome! Dive right back into it. If not, start exploring some new options until you find one that you enjoy. There are so many different options – painting, photography, collecting stamps, or even things like traveling, learning a new language, or getting your pilot license. Nothing is too crazy if it truly interests you.

5. Team Sports

The competition and camaraderie that comes from participating in a group sport can be extremely appealing. You don’t have to be a star athlete to enjoy the benefits of group sports! There are leagues for sports like bowling, dodgeball, kickball, and even frisbee!

6. Take Online Classes

There are a ton of ways to better yourself through online courses. Whether you’re interested in computer coding, becoming a blogger, animation, music, or anything else, there’s a course available online to teach you how to do it. Often, with a bit of searching, you can find these types of classes for free or for a very small investment.

7. Take Some Offline Classes

While online classes are great, offline experiences can be even better! Try taking an in-person gardening course, cooking class, or even an automotive class so you can start working on your own car. You never know what could spark your passion and turn into a long-term hobby.

8. Pretend to Be a Tourist

One really fun way to find things to keep you occupied is to explore your city as if you were a tourist. You’re likely to find that there are many cool things to do right in your backyard that you’ve never taken advantage of.

Check out local zoos, aquariums, parks, gardens, hiking trails, museums, and more. You can start with the most obvious attractions, then do an online search for “things to do in [your city]” and start your adventure.

Want to make it even more interesting? Find a friend to join in and take turns choosing destinations!

