7 Common Misconceptions About Websites Hosting And Services

Are you thinking about starting a website, but don’t know where to start? You may have heard some misconceptions about website hosting and services that are stopping you from moving forward. Don’t worry, we’re here to clear things up for you! In this article, we will discuss seven of the most common misconceptions about website hosting and services. Once you understand the truth behind these myths, you’ll be ready to choose the right provider for your business.

1. Website Hosting Is Expensive

One of the most common misconceptions about website hosting is that it’s expensive. While there are some providers that charge a lot of money for their services, there are also many affordable options available. You can find quality website hosting or reseller hosting for under $100 per year. When you consider the cost of starting a traditional brick-and-mortar business, website hosting is a very reasonable expense. Of course, the price will depend on the features and level of service you need. But, there are plenty of options available to fit any budget.

2. You Need to Be a Technical Expert

Another common myth about website hosting is that you need to be a technical expert to set up and manage your site. While it’s true that you’ll need to do some work behind the scenes, it’s not as complicated or difficult as you might think. In most cases, you can use a simple control panel to manage your website. If you run into any problems, your hosting provider will be happy to help you out.

3. Website Hosting Is Only for Large Companies

This myth is simply not true. Website hosting is a great option for businesses of all sizes. Whether you’re a small business owner or a large corporation, you can benefit from having a website. In fact, many small businesses use their websites to reach new customers and generate sales. There’s no reason to

4. You Have to Pay for a Domain Name

If you want to have a website, you’ll need to register a domain name. This is the address that people will use to find your site on the internet. While there are some providers that charge for domain names, many web hosting providers include a free domain name when you sign up for their services. This is just one more way that you can save money when you’re getting started with your website. There is no reason to pay for a domain name when you can get one for free. On the other hand, domain names can cost as little as $12 per year, but the price will depend on the extension you choose. Com domains are the most popular and they usually cost around $15 per year.

5. You Need to Purchase Your Own Web Hosting Plan

This is one of the most common misconceptions about website hosting. While it’s true that you’ll need to pay for web hosting, many providers offer free plans. These plans usually come with some limitations, such as storage space and bandwidth. However, they’re perfect for small businesses or personal websites. If you’re just starting out, we recommend checking out some of the free web hosting plans available.

6. You Can’t Use a Free Website Hosting Service

There are a lot of free website hosting services available. While some of them do have limitations, such as advertising, most of them allow you to create a fully functioning website. If you’re on a tight budget, we recommend checking out some of the free options before investing in a paid plan. Namely, we recommend 000webhost and WordPress.com.

7. You Need to Know How to Code

This is another among many common misconceptions about website hosting. While it’s true that you’ll need to do some work behind the scenes, you don’t need to be a coding expert. In most cases, you can use a simple control panel to manage your website. If you run into any problems, your hosting provider will be happy to help you out. Even more so, if you’re using a content management system like WordPress, you don’t need to know how to code at all. It’s as simple as installing a plugin and adding your content.

We hope this article has helped to clear up some of the misconceptions about website hosting and services. If you’re ready to get started, we recommend checking out our list of the best web hosts for small businesses. With a little research, you’ll be able to find the perfect host for your needs. And, if you have any questions, our hosting provider will be happy to help you out.