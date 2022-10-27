7 College Essay Writing Tips to Ace Your Next Assignment

College essay writing can be tough, especially if you’re still getting used to the whole academic thing. You may feel overwhelmed with all of the essay-writing assignments you have to complete and decide to buy cheap essays—especially if you’re juggling classes and extracurriculars, not to mention a social life. If you’re confused about how to approach your college essays and are looking for some tips on how to write them effectively, here are seven steps to writing an essay in college that you’ll want to keep in mind as you draft each paper.

Step 1: Research your subject

Make sure you research your subject thoroughly and gather all the necessary information before starting your essay. You will save time by doing this. The more information you have, the better off your essay will be. For example, if you are writing about The History of Teddy Bears then you should find out when teddy bears were invented and what they were originally used for (babies). Gathering as much information on your topic as possible is key to a successful essay!

Step 2: Prewriting (mind mapping)

Do a prewriting activity called mind mapping. It will help you create an outline for your essay and it’s easy. identify the main topic of your paper (it should be one sentence long). Then, write three words or phrases that are related to that topic in each box. Add as many boxes as you need, with one word or phrase per line. You can continue until you have ten boxes or two sentences worth of ideas. Write down any thoughts you may have on the back of this sheet, like supporting idea 1′′ and supporting idea 2′′. These are just some thoughts on possible supporting points that could go into your essay.

Step 3: Write the First Draft

Produce your first draft. Once you have a complete outline of the essay, it’s time to write the essay. Write as much as you can in one sitting and then come back the next day and continue writing. Then edit and revise. Make sure you check for spelling errors and grammar mistakes, too. Remember that it is okay if this is not perfect because you are going to make improvements later.

Step 4: Revise and edit

Revise and edit your essay. Check for spelling and grammatical errors, as well as consistency of tense and point of view. You want a polished final draft, so make sure you give yourself time to review your work before handing it in. It can be frustrating when the assignment is due tomorrow, but that’s why editing is important. Make sure you have enough time to go over everything with a fine-toothed comb and fix any mistakes that are left!

Step 5: Add citations

Make sure you add any citations or sources for the information in your essay. You should cite any facts, quotes, or statistics that are not common knowledge. You can also refer to an outside source like a textbook or journal. When writing an essay about a book, for example, make sure you include page numbers and quotes from the book in order to avoid plagiarism. It's also worth noting that some professors require MLA format for citations and this is usually noted on their syllabus.

Step 6: Proofread

Proofread your essay for any typos or grammatical errors. Have a friend read it over, too, as they may see something you missed. If there are any mistakes, use the undo function of your word-processing program to fix them. Now it is time to finalize the essay and submit it! You have worked hard on this project and it’s now ready to be submitted. It might seem difficult at first but if you follow this, writing an essay in college will become easier than ever before!

Step 7: Get a teacher or friend to read it

Ask a teacher or friend if they would be willing to read your essay. You can also ask them if they find any parts that you may have missed or anything that doesn't make sense. After they give you their feedback, go back and revise the essay so it flows better and makes more sense. The last thing you want is for an admissions committee member to tell you in person, I don't get what this sentence means.