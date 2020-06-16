Trending Casino Free Spins Offers

One of the main perks of playing at online casinos as opposed to their land-based counterparts is the fact that online casinos offer a lot of bonuses and promotions. Virtually every online casino these days offers a welcome bonus where new players are given a boost. In fact, a few online casinos give players a bonus reward simply for signing up. They don’t even have to make a deposit, which is generally known as a no-deposit bonus.

No-deposit bonuses usually come in the form of free spins. Here are some of the trending free spins offers available currently that you should be taking advantage of.

What are the free spins?

Online casinos have become extremely popular, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a halt. If you’d like to spend time playing at casinos on your mobile device, here’s some valuable information.

Free spins are a fairly simple concept. When you play slot machines online, you would need to put some money on the line in order to spin the reels and see if you got a winning combination. When you have a free spin, you need not risk any actual money – you can simply use the free spin instead.

Free spins are different than ‘play-for-fun’ slots because when you win with free spins, you win real money even though you did not place a real money wager. However, when you win on a play-for-fun slot, the winnings are just hypothetical, it is not real money.

In order to attract new players, most casinos have resorted to offering free spins to new players. However, not all online casinos are created equal, for a high-quality, safe, and secure experience. We suggest you stick to trustworthy online casinos that have been licensed by a reputed gambling regulatory authority such as the UKGC.

Types of Free Spins Offers

No deposit free spins:

This is usually part of a casino’s welcome offer where you receive anywhere from 10 to 50 free spins on completing the registration process. You may need to redeem the free spins with a bonus code or they may be automatically added to your account once you are through with the registration process. While there are chances that the bonus may be wager free most often casinos mandate a 20x-90x play-through requirement.

Free Spins with Match Bonus:

Make your first deposit or the first few deposits and you could well be on your way to grabbing up to as many as 100-200 free spins. This is a good way to sweeten your bankroll on a deposit of as little as $10-$20. This type of offer comes with a play-through requirement.

Free spins reload bonuses:

Many casinos offer free spins on a regular basis. While some may come up with daily free spin offers others may lure you with weekly or monthly offers. Just make a qualifying deposit and those free spins are all yours to play.

Terms and conditions of free spins

Online casinos impose certain terms and conditions on free spins offers. This is largely to stop players from exploiting the offer and leaving the online casino high and dry. For example, if an online casino offers free spins without any terms and conditions, a player could sign up, get a bunch of free spins, spin the reels and win money, withdraw the money and then never return to the casino again. They could simply move on and do the same at the next online casino.

Therefore, most free spins offer come with terms and conditions. While the terms and conditions may vary from one online casino to another, here are some of the usual terms and conditions with regards to free spins

Wagering requirement: If a wagering requirement is 35x, for example, it means that you need to bet at least 35 times the deposit + bonus amount before you can withdraw any winnings made using free spins.

Specific games: Free spins are usually offered on certain listed games and not all slots available at the casino

Validity: Free spins once issued, are valid for a given time period only, ensure to use them before they expire

FAQs about free spins

Can I win real money playing with free spins?

Of course! This is the whole reason free spins make for a great offer. When you play with free spins, it is just like playing after you have made a real money bet – if you win, you win real money. However, when you can withdraw your real money free spins winnings will depend on the terms and conditions.

How do I claim free spins offers?

Different online casinos offer a variety of free spins based bonuses. As mentioned earlier, some of the popular free spins bonuses are no deposit free spins, free spins included with the match deposit bonus, free spins on certain days, and in-game free spins. Usually, free spins are automatically credited to your account upon qualifying for the bonus. However, if you need specific instructions or help, it would be best to reach out to the casino’s customer support. In some cases, you may have to use a bonus code in order to claim the free spins.

Will free spins work on mobile?

Yes, most online casinos these days are instant-play casinos which can be accessed via a browser. No exclusive app or software required. Therefore, as long as the online casino you have chosen is mobile friendly and has a free spin offer, the same offer should be available on mobile devices like smartphones and tablets as well.

How can I know about free spins bonuses?

If you want to stay updated about free spins bonuses that your online casino offers, you should consider subscribing to their mailing list. Online casinos usually notify their players about promotions and offer via email or SMS. This way, you will never miss out on a good free spin offer again.