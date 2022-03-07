Top Bitcoin Casinos to Try for 2022

Bitcoin casinos are everywhere these days. The industry was always well suited to excepting Bitcoin as a payment method and now when it has more and more casinos are allowing for the possibility to play for Bitcoin.

There are many advantages in doing so for both the casino and the player and everyone is now catching up to that fact. The government, however, won’t wait for too long to start taxing Bitcoin gains differently since the currency is now something widely known and popular.

What are Bitcoin Casinos?

The term bitcoin gambling is used to describe gambling in which the bets are made in this cryptocurrency. That’s now possible in most large and famous online casinos and players that are investing in cryptocurrencies are taking advantage of that fact. It started as a novelty but both casinos and players have soon realized the advantages of using Bitcoin.

When it comes to gambling itself, the rules and odds are the same as they are with gambling for any other type of currency issued by a national bank. For the player, not much is changed in the casino itself.

What do You Need to Know?

It’s important to note a few important things when it comes to Bitcoin gambling. First of all, the value of Bitcoin changes and sometimes it can dip quite a bit. That means that the amount you’ve won at a casino may not be the same as the amount you get to collect when you sell Bitcoin at a market value.

The government doesn’t recognize or tax the gains from cryptocurrency, but this may soon change. This means that your winnings may not be as safe from taxation as you may think they are.

The Best Bitcoin Casinos

Our list shows you the best Bitcoin casinos out there based on how well known they are, how safe your money is and what kind of games the casino provides.

BitStarz

This is probably the most popular Bitcoin casino on the market right now. It has more than 3.000 different games available and the casino is regulated by the Curacao government, which means it’s safe enough to use without any worry.

The casino isn’t limited to crypto-only, it also accepts other currencies and traditional payment methods. There’s the good customer support that you can get via social media, email, or phone, which is always important if something goes wrong with an online payment method.

7Bit Casino

7Bit Casino is known in the gambling world for its sign-up bonuses. It offers some of the biggest bonuses in the world of online gambling as a whole, but in the world of Bitcoin gambling in particular. New players get free spins as well as 1.5 BTC. There’s also a bonus of 100 percent on the first deposit.

The casino offers the most common gambling games such as slots, jackpot games, and live table games. It’s used by players across the world and accepts deposits in most cryptocurrencies that are popular on the market.

Stake

Stake offers many different games and therefore it can cover most players and their needs. There’s also very good customer support that operates 24/7. The casino is run by the Curacao government. It’s however not available to players from some countries including the US.

Stake accepts deposits in most common cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. There’s a starting balance bonus that you should take advantage of since it’s basically free money. The edge in favor of the house is also rather low and it’s set at somewhere around one percent.

Bitcoin.com Games

Bitcoin has recently launched its own game portal. It’s rather easy to register and start using if you’re already using Bitcoin. The games that you can play include slots, poker, Keno, blackjack, and other games popular with gamblers across the world.

There are some bonuses but they are available only to those that use certain Bitcoin-related tools. It’s possible to use both Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash as a form of payment. The site doesn’t accept traditional currencies since it’s run and operated by Bitcoin itself. There are ten free spins available.

Cloud Bet

Cloud Bet was established in 2013 and it’s operated by the Curacao government. It offers the most famous and popular games such as slots, roulette, craps, and blackjack. There are also plenty of live events that are made to emulate the look and feel of the real-life casino.

The site also offers sports betting and it covers most of the major leagues and major sports. Cloud bet also has complex and rather rigorous safety measures so you can rest assured that your cryptocurrencies will remain intact until you want to withdraw them yourself. There’s a 100 percent deposit bonus and a welcome bonus of 5 BTC.

Fortune Jack

Fortune Jack has been around since 2014. There are over 500 games you can play in this casino. The most popular of which is probably Dice Jackpot for which it is known. You can even choose your lucky number which is a unique option offered by Fortune Jack.

The site has a great support system and it accepts most cryptocurrencies. There are also many different bonuses that are used to match your deposit or sometimes even offer 120 percent of it. There’s also a bonus code that gives you a one-time giveaway in the form of BTC on your account.

To Sum Up

There are more Bitcoin casinos than ever. The gambling industry has started using this payment method since now it’s a part of the mainstream. The casinos on our list offer a variety of games that are common in the industry. However, they accept payments in cryptocurrency only.

The gambling sites also offer a variety of bonuses that you won’t find in traditional casinos. These bonuses usually match your deposits and in some cases, they even give away free money regardless of your deposits. It’s a good idea to take advantage of these and use the sites whenever you can.