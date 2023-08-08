The Organic Seal: What It Means and Why It Matters for Your Baby’s Formula

Different situations encourage parents to search for infant formula, but all of them are similar in striving to choose only the best product for their baby. Safety and the individual characteristics of each child’s organism are above all, making the primary task to take consideration of every related aspect with full responsibility.

Despite the abundance of different types of baby formula, organic ones have an advantage over others due to various factors. Their composition is devoid of fearful toxic chemicals reducing the risks of harming little angels to zero.

Instead, many vitamins are the predominant element, inspiring confidence and coercing to stop choice on organic products. Among them is Holle – organic formula from German masters of their craft that saturate the baby’s body with all the necessary nutrients.

It explains why the organic seal is among the priorities parents look for when buying formula for precious babies.

When to Use Infant Formula

Without being able to breastfeed a newborn, many moms find an outlet in using infant formula. In addition, the latter can be a perfect decision to supplement breast milk, especially when not getting enough vitamins and minerals. Other prerequisites for switching to baby formula are the following:

breastfeeding issues (incorrect latching or sucking);

several diseases;

lactose intolerance;

insufficient weight with habitual feeding;

mother’s illness.

The above can cause supplementary feeding or a full-fledged transition to baby formula. At the same time, many moms get tired of long-term breastfeeding and eventually are eager to return to the workforce or have more time off.

Reliance on baby formula will become an ideal solution in all these circumstances. However, the question arises of choosing the most suitable product that meets all the child’s needs.

Organic Formula Benefit Without Borders

Formula feeding became famous almost two centuries ago, while the original ingredients were cow’s milk powder, wheat flour, and sugar.

Over the years, progress has taken a significant step forward, allowing the constant improvement of infant formulas based on the closest possible approximation to the composition and properties of breast milk and compliance with the characteristics of the assimilation of food by the infant.

Gaining the trust of parents all over the world, the use of organic formulas is rightfully considered the best alternative to breastfeeding. Nevertheless, manufacturers keep thinking about what else can please their beloved customers.

The composition of organic baby formula is devoid of poisonous substances, artificial colors, hormones, and various components subjected to genetic modifications. It is saturated with a range of nutrients, playing a significant role in the digestion and metabolism of the baby while providing everything he needs.

Another manifestation of the effectiveness of organic infant formula is the removal of symptoms of digestive discomfort, including colic, gas, and constipation. Moreover, the positive impact on a baby’s mental development is scientifically proven.

Justification of the Organic Seal Significance

Before getting the title of organic product, infant formula is subjected to checks for compliance with several requirements. It includes the lack of processing through genetic modifications, growing in sewage sludge, and other ways that make products unqualified as organic.

Control over the setting of quality standards and monitoring adherence to this by manufacturers is tightly controlled by the relevant departments, whose representatives have a complex mission on their shoulders, requiring max responsibility.

There are general standards regarding ways to grow, store, recycle, pack, and deliver products, among which are:

complete rejection of synthetic chemicals;

absence of GMO seeds;

agricultural land that has not been affected by poisonous substances for a long time (at least one year);

cattle-breeding, consistent with prescribed norms regarding feeding and maintenance;

finding organic products in closed access from other ones without certification;

regular record keeping with detailed information on all necessary items;

readiness to control the quality of products and conditions.

In several regions, the issue of getting an organic seal is under the control of government departments. Although sometimes the requirements are more stringent, it is always necessary to subject a product to a diversity of checks to find out if it has the right to be considered organic.

These measures come in the context of combating different downright fraudulent schemes and, of course, ensuring the health of the population. The latter is of particular importance when considering infant formulas.

Final Words

Digestion and metabolism occupy the highest rungs on the issue of newborn care. It is extremely significant to arrange the correct foundation in the first years of life, where the latter plays one of the decisive roles.

Finding themselves in a situation where breastfeeding is not possible or a supplement is required, the task of moms is to choose the right infant formula that contains all the nutrients and meets the individual needs of the child.

Organic formulas are perfect for parents who are in pursuit of naturalness, offering a range of benefits. However, it is necessary to choose only products with an organic seal, which means that they have successfully passed various tests confirming a high level of quality.

This certification is a guarantee of peace of mind when it comes to baby’s health, making organic baby formulas the choice of responsible parents who put safety places a priority on naturalness and safety.