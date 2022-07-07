The Best Series of the 2000s

No wonder they say that fashion is cyclical and always comes back. And this applies not only to clothes, but also to hairstyles, food, travel, and even TV shows. Today, the fashion of the 2000s has returned again, which means it’s time to remember the series that we admired almost 20 years ago. In this article, we will talk about how everyone’s favorite TV shows of the early 21st century ended.

Friends (1994-2004)

The series was released back in 1994, but we watched it already in the 2000s. 236 episodes follow the lives of six friends. They go to work, fall in love, get married and get into funny situations all the time. “Friends”, which can be quoted endlessly, has won many awards: “Golden Globe”, “Emmy” and others. Producers periodically promise to shoot a sequel, but shooting has not yet begun.

How the series ended: Ross and Rachel are together again, Monica and Chandler have twins from a surrogate mother, Phoebe marries Mike, and Joe is fine alone.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Another cool project from the 90s, tells how a girl named Buffy Summers comes to a provincial American town from Los Angeles. She seems like an ordinary schoolgirl, but in fact, Buffy is chosen, and her main task is to fight demons, vampires, and other evil spirits. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar (39). This series was a great impetus for the actress in her career. As you remember, after “Buffy” Sarah starred in such successful films as “Cruel Intentions”, “Scream 2”, “The Damnation”, “Veronica Decides to Die” and many others. If you have already watched all the series and you want to try new entertainment – try playing online slots. In addition to bright emotions, you can also earn good money here.

How the series ended: Buffy’s team fought in the last decisive battle. Sunnydale is completely destroyed, the Hellmouth is destroyed, and all the girls in the world who can become vampire slayers have received supernatural powers.

“Sex and the City” (1998-2004)

It was in the noughties that we learned how the story of Carrie and the man of her dreams ended. This year, the series about the lives of four single girlfriends in New York (Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda) turned 21, and it is still interesting to review it.

How the series ended: Carrie finally heard from the man of her dreams the cherished words “you are my only one!” (just waited 10 years), Miranda and Steve are raising their son together, Samantha has beaten cancer and is enjoying an affair with Smith, and Charlotte and Harry are adopting a baby from China.

“Charmed” (1998−2006)

If you haven’t watched this series, then you lived in a cave, ate moss, and never heard of TV. Because everyone has seen the story of three witch sisters who fight demons every day, meet cupids and befriend leprechauns! Posters, calendars, key chains, and T-shirts with Prue, Phoebe, and Piper were sold everywhere. And then the world split when we decided who was cooler – Prue or Paige.

How the series ended: Phoebe married Cupid and gave birth to three daughters, Piper gave birth to two sons and opened a restaurant, Leo lost his magical powers and teaches at the School of Magic, and Paige is happily married to a police officer (they have three children).

“Dawson’s Creek” (1998-2003)

There are many series about the life of American teenagers, but we fell in love with this one. The action takes place in the fictional city of Capeside, located on the coast. The series follows the lives of four friends who are in high school and struggle to cope with their teenage years. Here, by the way, still very young Katie Holmes starred.

How the series ended: Five years later, the characters meet again in Capeside. Dawson is filming the series “The Bay” about his youth, Pacey opened a successful restaurant on the site of the burned-out Ice House, Jack teaches at school and secretly meets with Pacey’s brother Doug, and Jen is raising her daughter Amy alone and suffers from incurable lung disease. At the wedding, she faints and ends up in the hospital. According to her death will, Jack will raise her daughter.

“Clinic” (2001−2010)

Even before the era of “Dr. House”, there was a popular medical series that all teenagers watched – this is the series “Clinic”. There were few medical terms in it, but a lot of funny stories with the main characters – doctors JD, Turk, Perry Cox, and others.

How the series ended: JD quit the hospital to move closer to his son (from ex-girlfriend Kim). He marries Eliot and they have a child. Turk and Carla are still together and have two children. All is well in the Cox family.

All these series have become really popular due to good acting and an interesting plot. A lot of paraphernalia was released based on the series – for example, many wore a T-shirt with the image of their favorite characters, and every girl dreamed of getting married in Manolo Blahnik shoes, like the heroine of the Sex and the City series.