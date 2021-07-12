The Best New Slot Sites to Visit in 2021

Online slot gaming is booming like never before, and therefore there are new casino sites being launched virtually every day. One of the biggest reasons for this has been the pandemic, which has forced land-based casinos to close their doors and therefore created an even bigger market than before for online casinos. Many of these casinos have a lot of exciting and rewarding promotions for new users, with a lot of games to play, while the live casino options will often recreate the casino experience right in your homes.

It can get quite tricky to figure out which new site to go for as a result, and thus we have a list of new sites that you should definitely try out in 2021.

The Sun Vegas

The Sun Vegas has multiple online slot games that will keep you entertained, as well as a superb Live Casino as well. Over £10 million can be won playing over 60 different and exciting jackpot games, making it one of the biggest jackpots anywhere online – in fact, the current total prize on offer has crossed £30 million. There is a promotional offer in place as well until the end of the year, where new users will receive a 100% bonus up to £300 instantly as soon as they make their first deposit on the site of at least £10.

Vegas Luck

There are hundreds of games available at Vegas Luck to try out, with some exciting promotions and bonuses for new users as well. 1st-time users can win up to 500 free spins from the Mega Wheel on a minimum £10 deposit. Other attractions include rapid withdrawals, with funds reaching customers’ bank accounts in minutes, superb customer services, and zero fees, meaning that you will receive 100% of your wins every time.

Queenplay

Queenplay is another new and excellent online casino for players to try out, with a welcome bonus of 100 spins + up to £200 on offer. A minimum deposit of £10 is needed, while there is also a VIP Exclusive Club for you to join and benefit from even bigger and better VIP rewards.

Space Slots

This is perhaps the best new site to join if you are a fan of sports betting. There are casino games as well as a live casino available too, while promotions currently active include 70 Welcome Spins on the Starburst slot game, with 10 spins per day for 7 days after your first deposit, a free £5 bet for every match in the knockout stages at EURO 2020 that your tip concedes a goal, daily free bet offers during EURO 2020 and many more.

MONOPOLY Casino

Yes, you read that right – if you are a fan of the classic MONOPOLY board game, this is the site for you. There are slots, classic card games, live casino tables, and more to try out, with a number of MONOPOLY-themed games as well. New users can choose between 30 free spins on the Paradise Mansion slot game or 50 free bingo tickets, and there are many more promotions and bonuses in place as well.