STV To Broadcast NetPlay TV Casino Games

Whether you are just getting into online gambling or you have been in it for a while, there is a good chance that you’ve noticed just how quickly the industry is evolving. The industry is evolving just as fast as technology is developing, and this is actually a big contributing factor to these changes. However, they’re other reasons as well. COVID being right at the forefront. That side, the gambling industry is changing at immense rates and one of the latest and most notable in the industry is that STV is going to start broadcasting NetPlay TV casino games. What exactly does this mean for the industry?

NetPlay TV Now Showing Casino Games

There are about to be huge changes in the Scottish gambling market, as the Scottish broadcasting giant, STV joins with NetPlay TV. What did they join together for? They joined together to launch the first interactive casino channel on Scottish digital TV. The two in conjunction will launch an interactive casino channel on NetPlay every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. This was a move that was only made possible following Ofcom’s alteration of the rules regarding service broadcasting that also enables betting. Simply put, Scotland changed their laws on betting on TV.

There Will Be Competition

Although gambling over the TV might be something new in some parts of Scotland, it is not a new practice to NetPlay TV. The media giant has already been taking advantage of gambling marketing and everything that they have to offer for a number of years now. This is means that STV will have an immense amount of competition. It won't be easy for them to get their start in the industry, as they'll have to go against already established services like SuperCasino.com and ChallengeJackpot.com. Both are shows that are aired today to allow users to interact with the TV program, making real cash bets on a plethora of activities. Heck, viewers can bet on everything from live roulette to live blackjack, poker, and many more.

What’s even more exciting about these services is, they are offered at the most real level possible Providers want to provide the most lifelike experience possible. They are not only live for customers to view, but they offer lives dealers and spinners. It’ll be just like an immersive experience in a live dealer casino today.

What STV Director Says

STV director, David Archer, is no doubt excited about the changes that this can bring to the casino world. However, he did not deny the fact that it was a profit generation that spared his eventual decision. He explained that when he saw the recent of com ruling back in June of 2009, he saw an opportunity for success and revenue generation. An opportunity that had to be jumped on right away and that is just what he did. He knew he had to move quickly to take advantage of the opportunity while it still existed. Not only this but at the same time, it allows him and his associates to introduce something new into the STV programming.