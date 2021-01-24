Social Games and Slot Games — Learning From Each Other

Only active and experienced players can spot subtle differences between social and slot games. The former are usually games that engage players in virtual representations of real-life communities, such as managing a hotel, running a farm, and similar. The latter is a game of chance where players spin the reels in hopes of winning money. Although these two types of games come from different worlds, they can learn valuable lessons from each other.

All the more, they have a few things in common, such as rewarding their players. Rewards are typically the main motivation for playing a game and keeping all players engaged. As you might know, the reward structure is transparent with slot games, while it might take players more time to understand it in social games.

Interestingly, both game types use Random Number Generators (RNGs) that determine at what times the players will be rewarded. RNGs are incredibly helpful as it has been proven that randomly awarded prizes lead to more player engagement. Namely, players are more intrigued if they cannot predict when they will be rewarded.

With that in mind, let’s see what both game types can learn from each other.

What Can Social Games Learn From Slots?

Like many other casino games, slot machines are great at engaging players. One of the features that helps achieve this is called the near-miss. This feature is important in the gaming world as the player’s reaction when they think they are about to win something is almost as intense as the actual win.

Slot machines cause this reaction thanks to a white space located just below and above a jackpot icon that lines up with two other jackpot icons, meaning the wheel is only a few degrees off a win. There are hundreds of slots that perfectly convey this feeling. One of them is Vegas Downtown slots, for example, which takes you on a wild ride while teaching you the basics of playing the slots.

What players lack with social games is the near-miss experience. Social games are quite straightforward since players either reach their goal or they don’t. There isn’t a gray area where the player might think that the virtual restaurant they’re managing might succeed but it doesn’t in the end. The progress is clearly shown as you’re playing the game.

Implementing the near-miss feature will not affect the economy that goes into making a social game, thus the number of rewards can stay unaltered. Incorporating such a feature would definitely spike interest in social games.

What Can Slots Learn From Social Games?

As opposed to millions of slot and casino games, such as Poker Heat, customizing your experience with social games is easy. The ability to customize your playing environment allows for a certain dominance over the game, whether players need to purchase additional items or they receive them by playing the game.

This also means that players are incentivized to come back and continue the game as the time they’ve spent playing it has resulted in a personally rewarding change. Some might even start playing the game from scratch to experience it all over again.

On the other hand, by playing slot games (and other casino games for that matter), players do not have the chance to make any modifications. What might appeal to players keen on slot games is the ability to make any changes, even the smallest one. Those can be simply cosmetic changes, like changing the colors of the reels, for example.

The idea to create something different in the competitive iGaming world might prove to be lucrative for those brave enough to try it.